Haryana lad bags President’s Gold Medal at NDA passing out parade

A cadet from Haryana’s Jhajjar district, Rohit Kajla, bagged the President’s Gold Medal at the passing out parade of the 150th Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Kharakvasla, on Saturday.

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Holding the appointment of Battalion Cadet Captain, Kajla studied at the Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, before joining the NDA. His father, an ex-serviceman, inspired him to pursue a career in the Indian Army.

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His formative years at the Rashtriya Military School instilled discipline and military values, while his role as the Battalion Cadet Captain at the NDA further honed his leadership skills.

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Over the years, several cadets from Haryana, including women, have bagged top honours at service training academies. Haryana is among the top states in the country to contribute officers to the Armed Forces as well as soldiers from the rank and file.

The Silver Medal was awarded to Academy Cadet Adjutant Peeyush Rautela, an alumnus of Sainik School, Ghorakhal, while the Bronze Medal went to Battalion Cadet Captain Sahil Sharma, who studied at the Rashtriya Military School, Chail.

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They were presented the awards by Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who was the reviewing officer of the passing out parade that was commanded by Academy Cadet Captain Mayank Choudhary of Lima Squadron. The Army Chief himself is an alumnus of the NDA.

In his address, Gen Dwivedi referred to Operation Sindoor of May 2025 as the defining standard the new officers must uphold. He said the integrated, joint response demonstrated during the operation was built on the foundation the tri-service institution of the NDA emphasises

He listed three qualities that are essential for officers – attitude, adaptability and ability – and urged the cadets to nurture these with discipline, curiosity and courage. “Lead so that your soldiers choose to follow – not because they must, but because they trust you,” he remarked.

A total of 353 cadets, including 18 female cadets and 24 cadets from 12 friendly foreign countries, graduated from the NDA on the culmination of a gruelling three-year training course. The cadets will now proceed to the different service academies for pre-commission training before finally becoming commissioned officers in the Armed Forces.