Haryana lad bags President’s Gold Medal at NDA passing out parade
Rohit Kajla studied at Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, before joining NDA
A cadet from Haryana’s Jhajjar district, Rohit Kajla, bagged the President’s Gold Medal at the passing out parade of the 150th Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Kharakvasla, on Saturday.
Holding the appointment of Battalion Cadet Captain, Kajla studied at the Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, before joining the NDA. His father, an ex-serviceman, inspired him to pursue a career in the Indian Army.
His formative years at the Rashtriya Military School instilled discipline and military values, while his role as the Battalion Cadet Captain at the NDA further honed his leadership skills.
Over the years, several cadets from Haryana, including women, have bagged top honours at service training academies. Haryana is among the top states in the country to contribute officers to the Armed Forces as well as soldiers from the rank and file.
The Silver Medal was awarded to Academy Cadet Adjutant Peeyush Rautela, an alumnus of Sainik School, Ghorakhal, while the Bronze Medal went to Battalion Cadet Captain Sahil Sharma, who studied at the Rashtriya Military School, Chail.
They were presented the awards by Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who was the reviewing officer of the passing out parade that was commanded by Academy Cadet Captain Mayank Choudhary of Lima Squadron. The Army Chief himself is an alumnus of the NDA.