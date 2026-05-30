icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Tribune Defence / Haryana lad bags President’s Gold Medal at NDA passing out parade

Haryana lad bags President’s Gold Medal at NDA passing out parade

Rohit Kajla studied at Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, before joining NDA

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:39 PM May 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The President's awards were presented by the Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who reviewed the parade.
Advertisement

A cadet from Haryana’s Jhajjar district, Rohit Kajla, bagged the President’s Gold Medal at the passing out parade of the 150th Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Kharakvasla, on Saturday.

Advertisement

Holding the appointment of Battalion Cadet Captain, Kajla studied at the Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, before joining the NDA. His father, an ex-serviceman, inspired him to pursue a career in the Indian Army.

Advertisement

His formative years at the Rashtriya Military School instilled discipline and military values, while his role as the Battalion Cadet Captain at the NDA further honed his leadership skills.

Advertisement

Over the years, several cadets from Haryana, including women, have bagged top honours at service training academies. Haryana is among the top states in the country to contribute officers to the Armed Forces as well as soldiers from the rank and file.

The Silver Medal was awarded to Academy Cadet Adjutant Peeyush Rautela, an alumnus of Sainik School, Ghorakhal, while the Bronze Medal went to Battalion Cadet Captain Sahil Sharma, who studied at the Rashtriya Military School, Chail.

Advertisement

They were presented the awards by Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who was the reviewing officer of the passing out parade that was commanded by Academy Cadet Captain Mayank Choudhary of Lima Squadron. The Army Chief himself is an alumnus of the NDA.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts