Holding higher civil post does not grant right to promotion in Army if eligibility norms not met: HC

The Delhi High Court had ruled that holding an equivalent or higher civil appointment, or completion of qualifying service, does not create an enforceable right to substantive military rank if the norms for promotion—including medical eligibility and selection requirements—are not met by the individual concerned.

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A Colonel permanently seconded to the Survey of India (SOI) as part of the organisation’s defence stream officers in 2005 was elevated to the level of Director in the SOI in 2012 and then to Additional Surveyor General in 2020, which are equivalent to the ranks of Brigadier and Major General, respectively, in the Army.

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In 2023, the defence stream officers were reverted from the SOI back to the Army’s Military Survey.

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The officer contended that he had completed the requisite length of service and that, under the equivalence framework contained in the 1989 Rules, he had become eligible for the substantive ranks of Brigadier and Major General.

In this regard, the SOI sent communications to Army Headquarters for consideration of the grant of corresponding military ranks.

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The Army, however, declined to confer the said ranks on the officer on the grounds that he was placed in a low medical category and did not satisfy the promotable medical standards applicable for the grant of higher substantive military ranks under the Army Regulations and administrative policies.

The officer moved the Armed Forces Tribunal, which directed the Army to grant him the ranks of Brigadier and Major General with retrospective seniority corresponding to his approved civil appointments in the SOI. The Tribunal’s orders were challenged by the Army before the High Court.

Overturning the Tribunal’s orders, a Division Bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan, held that the conferment of substantive military rank is inseparable from the statutory promotion framework governing the Army.

The Bench observed that the 1989 Rules recognise equivalence between specified civil appointments and military ranks for purposes of organisational parity and functional coordination between the civil and defence streams.

However, a careful reading of the Rules reveals that they do not create an independent promotional channel nor provide that conferment of substantive military rank shall automatically follow civil promotion, particularly upon repatriation of officers to the defence forces.

The Bench also pointed out that Defence Service Regulations clearly contemplate assessment of overall suitability, including medical fitness and comparative evaluation within the promotion stream.

“Promotion to a higher substantive rank in the Army, therefore, cannot be reduced to a ministerial consequence flowing merely from civil advancement. Military promotion remains a specialised domain where considerations of medical category, cadre management, operational readiness and organisational balance legitimately operate,” the Bench said.

Holding that a low medical category may not operate as an absolute bar in every situation, and that the regulations vest discretion in competent military authorities to determine promotability, the Bench said that medical categorisation constitutes an essential component of promotability and eligibility for conferment of higher rank, and is not confined merely to suitability for a particular posting.

An officer granted substantive rank remains liable for deployment across the full spectrum of responsibilities attached to that rank.

“Conferment of a higher substantive rank therefore carries implications extending beyond individual status and directly impacts promotion avenues and seniority alignment within the regular Army cadre,” the Bench said.

“Once the officer stood permanently repatriated and his case came to be reconsidered by the competent Army authorities, the issue of promotability necessarily fell for assessment in accordance with the norms and standards applicable within the Indian Army and not merely on the basis of functional requirements communicated by the SOI,” the Bench added.