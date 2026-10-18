DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Tribune Defence / IAF C-130 evacuates critically ill Ladakhi from Leh to Delhi in challenging conditions

IAF C-130 evacuates critically ill Ladakhi from Leh to Delhi in challenging conditions

IAF says the mission was carried out in darkness and challenging weather conditions, requiring a high degree of operational preparedness

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:23 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft airlifts critically ill patient from Leh to Delhi. Photo: @hqwaciaf/X
Advertisement

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft undertook a short-notice casualty evacuation mission late at night, airlifting a critically ill 30-year-old civilian patient from Leh to Palam Air Force Station in Delhi for further medical treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

According to information shared by the IAF on Sunday, the mission was carried out in darkness and challenging weather conditions, requiring a high degree of operational preparedness, professional coordination and timely execution.

Advertisement

“The mission reflects the IAF’s operational readiness and its ability to respond promptly to critical humanitarian requirements, including medical evacuation under challenging conditions,” the Western Air Command said.

Advertisement

The mission was conducted in pitch-dark conditions using night-vision goggles. The C-130J regularly undertakes both operational and humanitarian missions at night, when visibility is a critical factor.

In September, while responding to an urgent medical evacuation request from the Ladakh administration, a C-130 aircraft airlifted a critically ill 70-year-old Ladakhi patient from Leh to Chandigarh at night. Over the years, IAF aircraft have carried out numerous medical evacuation missions under difficult conditions.

Advertisement

The harsh climatic conditions in Ladakh pose medical challenges for soldiers deployed in high-altitude areas. Civilians, too, can become stranded due to natural calamities such as landslides and avalanches or require evacuation during medical emergencies arising from low oxygen levels and the region’s inclement weather.

In many instances, casualties are evacuated from remote areas by helicopters, which often operate at the outer limits of their flight parameters. In serious cases, patients are airlifted by fixed-wing aircraft to larger cities such as Chandigarh, Srinagar or Jammu, where advanced medical facilities are available.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts