IAF C-130 evacuates critically ill Ladakhi from Leh to Delhi in challenging conditions

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft undertook a short-notice casualty evacuation mission late at night, airlifting a critically ill 30-year-old civilian patient from Leh to Palam Air Force Station in Delhi for further medical treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

According to information shared by the IAF on Sunday, the mission was carried out in darkness and challenging weather conditions, requiring a high degree of operational preparedness, professional coordination and timely execution.

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“The mission reflects the IAF’s operational readiness and its ability to respond promptly to critical humanitarian requirements, including medical evacuation under challenging conditions,” the Western Air Command said.

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The mission was conducted in pitch-dark conditions using night-vision goggles. The C-130J regularly undertakes both operational and humanitarian missions at night, when visibility is a critical factor.

In September, while responding to an urgent medical evacuation request from the Ladakh administration, a C-130 aircraft airlifted a critically ill 70-year-old Ladakhi patient from Leh to Chandigarh at night. Over the years, IAF aircraft have carried out numerous medical evacuation missions under difficult conditions.

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The harsh climatic conditions in Ladakh pose medical challenges for soldiers deployed in high-altitude areas. Civilians, too, can become stranded due to natural calamities such as landslides and avalanches or require evacuation during medical emergencies arising from low oxygen levels and the region’s inclement weather.

In many instances, casualties are evacuated from remote areas by helicopters, which often operate at the outer limits of their flight parameters. In serious cases, patients are airlifted by fixed-wing aircraft to larger cities such as Chandigarh, Srinagar or Jammu, where advanced medical facilities are available.