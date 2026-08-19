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Home / Tribune Defence / IAF Cheetah helicopter evacuates Indian-origin US citizen from 15,000-foot glacier in Ladakh

IAF Cheetah helicopter evacuates Indian-origin US citizen from 15,000-foot glacier in Ladakh

The Indian Air Force frequently undertakes rescue missions for civilians travelling in the remote areas of Ladakh

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:40 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The IAF frequently undertakes rescue missions for civilians travelling in the remote areas of Ladakh. Photo: IAF
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An Indian Air Force (IAF) Cheetah helicopter undertook a casualty evacuation mission to rescue a 56-year-old overseas citizen of India, settled in the USA, from Sumzon Glacier in Pheyang Valley of Ladakh, at an altitude of 15,000 feet.

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“Despite the challenging terrain and restricted landing area, the crew executed a safe landing and evacuated the survivor to Leh for further medical care,” the IAF said late on Wednesday evening.

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The IAF frequently undertakes rescue missions for civilians travelling in the remote areas of Ladakh. Many civilians get stranded due to natural calamities such as landslides and avalanches, or require evacuation because of medical emergencies arising from low oxygen levels and inclement weather conditions characteristic of the region.

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Several such missions are undertaken by the Siachen Pioneers helicopter unit based in Leh. Its Cheetah helicopters operate at the outer limits of their flight parameters while dealing with extreme altitude, rugged terrain, adverse weather and rarefied air.

Army Aviation units are also called upon to undertake casualty evacuation missions in the region.

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In serious cases, patients are airlifted from Leh by fixed-wing aircraft to larger cities like Chandigarh, Srinagar or Jammu, where advanced medical facilities are available.

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