IAF Chief AP Singh accorded farewell amid row over closure of Air Force Sports Complex

Ahead of his scheduled superannuation on Saturday, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was hosted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for a farewell reception and lauded for his role in Operation Sindoor. The IAF Chief and his wife Sarita Singh were gifted a framed picture of Golden Temple as a parting gift.

The event was attended by the entire serving top brass of the military along with their spouses, besides the top bureaucracy posted in the Ministry of Defence.

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The ceremonial function was hosted on October 26 and was announced today on X, amid an unexpected administrative controversy surrounding the traditional informal farewell. The long-standing military tradition of a “golfing out” ceremony — a customary farewell round of golf with fellow officers — was cancelled after Air Force Sports Complex was abruptly closed on October 28.

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The administrative decision to close the sports complex, co-located inside Air Force Station, New Delhi, quickly took on political hues, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming Punjab Assembly election slated for February 2027.

Military traditions, veteran welfare and the prestige associated with armed forces leadership carry significant resonance across Punjab’s electorate. Rajnath Singh, as Defence Minister, with his parting gift — the picture of Golden Temple — made a political statement to make amends for any anguish felt by the veteran and serving community.

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With political parties closely calibrating their rhetoric around national security, veteran pride and institutional autonomy ahead of the polls, the cancellation of the ceremonial golfing farewell to a retiring service chief has provided fresh fodder for political debate. Opposition voices in Punjab have sought to leverage the event to raise questions regarding institutional courtesy towards decorated military leaders.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence posted on X today, saying, “Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was given a warm and befitting farewell by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 26.” Commending the outgoing Air Chief for his exemplary leadership and invaluable contributions to IAF, the Defence Minister acknowledged his pivotal role in strengthening IAF’s operational capabilities and his crucial stewardship during the execution of Operation Sindoor, the post said.

Extending his best wishes for his future endeavours, Rajnath Singh highlighted IAF’s strategic readiness achieved under Air Chief Marshal Singh’s tenure.

The farewell event was attended by Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Navy Chief Admiral K Swaminathan, Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar and Secretary Ex-servicemen Welfare Sukriti Likhi.

Shadow of land closure controversy

Located near the Prime Minister’s residence, Air Force Sports Complex hosts a nine-hole golf course and sports facilities such as a gym, swimming pool, tennis courts etc. It is being reclaimed by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the Land and Development Office (L&DO). Since Monday, a survey is being done and the complex is closed. The land survey is part of a broader government policy to resume strategically located prime properties. While official channels maintained that the land reclamation serves larger public and administrative infrastructure requirements, the sudden closure just days ahead of the Air Chief’s retirement triggered intense speculative chatter within defence and political corridors.