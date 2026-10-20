IAF chief takes 'last sortie in uniform' near Hyderabad, flies Kiran aircraft

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Tuesday took his “last sortie in uniform” in a Kiran aircraft at the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near here, in what he described as completing a circle by flying a machine that first showed him the skies.

Days ahead of his retirement later this month, it was a nostalgic moment for Singh as he flew the Kiran aircraft with his instructor, Wing Commander (retd) V S Kochchar who taught him flying at the AFA, the IAF chief’s alma mater, four decades ago.

Advertisement

Recalling his first flight on January 20, 1984 with Kochchar in a Kiran aircraft at the AFA, Singh said he did his “last sortie in uniform” on Tuesday with his teacher by his side. He expressed his gratitude to his guru.

Advertisement

Air Chief Marshal Singh was given a water cannon salute as a mark of respect as he landed, concluding the sortie.

The IAF chief passed out from the AFA in 1984 with a Sword of Honour.

Advertisement

He had flown his last fighter jet sortie aboard an indigenous Tejas on October 12 during Exercise Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur Air Force Station.

When reminded that he started his flying career with the Kiran aircraft and “ended” with the same, Singh said it was a “dream come true”.

“I started my journey with the same aircraft. I think I must be the only Chief who is retiring on the basic aircraft he flew is still serving. I am very grateful to my instructor Kochchar sir who taught me flying in the beginning, in this place itself. So, I just wanted the circle to be complete,” he told reporters after landing.

Describing Singh as the “brightest pupil ever” and the “best chief”, 73-year-old Kochchar said it was a dream come true for him as well to get “one more trip”.