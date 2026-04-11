icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Tribune Defence / IAF chief, US counterpart discuss modernisation efforts, future training opportunities

IAF chief, US counterpart discuss modernisation efforts, future training opportunities

US Air Force Chief of Staff Wilsbach welcomed India's procurement of MQ-9B Sky Guardian aircraft and emphasised their commitment to ensuring the Indian Armed Forces can seamlessly and effectively employ the platform upon delivery

article_Author
PTI
Washington, Updated At : 01:29 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and US Air Force General Kenneth S Wilsbach take the salute during a guard of honour ahead of a meeting. (@OfficialCSAF/X via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh held discussions with US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen Ken Wilsbach in Washington to advance shared priorities in support of the strong and growing defence partnership between the two countries.

Advertisement

Singh received a full honours arrival at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling here on April 8 and met Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Wilsbach at the Pentagon.

Advertisement

In addition to his engagements in the national capital region, Singh visited Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado for briefings centred on the binational North American Aerospace Defence Command mission of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America, officials said.

Advertisement

The IAF chief also travelled to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, where the visit included briefings at the US Air Force Warfare Centre and a familiarisation flight in an F-15EX Eagle II, a statement from the US Air Force (USAF) said.

"Opportunities like this are crucial for building our joint interoperability and strengthening the strategic partnership between our air forces," Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

Advertisement

During the office calls, Department of the Air Force senior leaders emphasised the priority America places on its defence partnership with India, highlighting its central role in ensuring a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Wilsbach praised India's leadership and participation in multilateral exercises with like-minded partners and stressed how continuing to prioritise and expand such cooperation is key to enhancing regional deterrence.

He also welcomed India's procurement of MQ-9B Sky Guardian aircraft and emphasised the US Air Force commitment to ensuring the Indian Armed Forces can seamlessly and effectively employ the platform upon delivery.

Wilsbach also underscored USAF's readiness to further support IAF's modernisation efforts, noting the mutual benefits of pursuing these goals through defence industrial collaboration.

"It was an honour to host Air Chief Marshal AP Singh for this important counterpart visit," he said.

"Throughout his day at the Pentagon, we had great discussions focused on modernisation efforts, future training opportunities and our shared commitment to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Wilsbach said.

The office call was followed by staff talks to discuss topics that included the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Programme, the Air National Guard's Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Centre, and full-spectrum MQ-9 operations.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts