IAF Group Captain Abhinandan, who ejected inside Pakistan during Balakot airstrike, retires

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who was shot down in an air duel with a Pakistan Air Force jet in February 2019, has taken premature retirement from IAF and is joining a private airline as a commercial pilot.

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Also read: IAF pilot captured by Pak after air combat; Pak F16 shot down

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Sources confirmed to The Tribune that Group Captain Varthaman, who was promoted to his present rank less than five years ago, in December 2021, has taken premature retirement. He served as an IAF pilot for almost 22 years and has opted for a career outside the force. Sources said this is a natural progression for many IAF pilots, as flying duties tend to decrease at senior ranks while administrative responsibilities increase.

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Group Captain Varthaman was piloting a MiG-21 jet on February 27, 2019, when a high-stakes air duel ensued with a US-origin F-16 jet over Nowshera along the Line of Control (LoC). After his aircraft was hit, Varthaman ejected and parachuted into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was released from captivity on March 1. Later, the government awarded him the Vir Chakra, the third-highest wartime gallantry award in India.

Upon landing, Varthaman sustained injuries while attempting to destroy classified documents and evade hostile locals. He was subsequently captured by the Pakistan Army. Videos released during his captivity showed his composure, dignity and adherence to the Geneva Convention protocols concerning the disclosure of information under duress, earning him widespread admiration across India.

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The air duel between IAF and PAF took place a day after IAF launched strikes on Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, targeting terrorist camps. Days earlier, terrorists had carried out an attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Group Captain Varthaman’s citation for the Vir Chakra states that he was on operational-readiness duty at Air Force Station Srinagar. A large force of Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft, consisting of advanced fourth-generation F-16 and JF-17 aircraft, was detected heading towards the LoC. The enemy aircraft were armed with beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles and advanced, high-calibre air-to-ground stand-off weapons. At about 10 am, Varthaman was scrambled to intercept the formation.

“Despite the enemy’s immense numerical and technological superiority, he proceeded to courageously engage the enemy aircraft with utter disregard for his personal safety,” the citation said.

“He then pursued a retreating enemy fighter-bomber aircraft and, in the ensuing aerial combat, shot down an F-16 with his on-board missile. However, in the melee, one of the enemy aircraft fired multiple advanced BVR missiles, one of which hit his aircraft, forcing him to eject in enemy territory,” the citation said.