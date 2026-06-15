IAF to make indigenous ‘kamikaze' drones of its own

Making a change from the past, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has decided to make long-range ‘kamikaze’ drones of its own in partnership with the industry.

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The IAF, on June 12, sent out a limited ‘tender enquiry’ to selected Indian companies and wants that the ‘kamikaze’ drone need be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured. IAF’s 5 Base Repair Depot (BRD) at Sulur, Coimbatore, would be the nodal agency.

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The IAF getting directly involved in making an equipment, is a change from the normal. In routine, the IAF lays down the specifications its needs in a weapon, equipment or platform and lets the industry make it.

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Under this project, the IAF intends to be owner of the intellectual property rights (IPR) that can allow future modifications. Also, the BRD can scale up production as and when needed, sources said.

In military terminology, ‘kamikaze’ drones are called ‘one-way attack unmanned arial systems’. These can be launched and directed to hit a specific target on ground.

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The IAF is looking at a ‘kamikaze’ drone that would be in a ‘fixed wing’ format; have the ability to fly at 16,000 feet; operate during day and night; carry at least 30 Kgs of payload. The payload need to swappable to carry ammunition, airborne data relays system and sensors.

A weapon solution will be developed by the IAF and the industry. Preference will be to 'local suppliers' to encourage 'Make in India' and promote manufacturing.

Also, the drone would have to be made without any Chinese origin technology or material getting used. The joint development of systems/sub-systems to include the airframe.

IAF wants the structure to withstand operational loads encounters during launch, cruise, manoeuvring and recovery.

Also, the target is to develop an autopilot to support fully autonomous flight operations, including launch, waypoint navigation, loitering, mission execution and ability to return to base.

IAF also seeks total infrastructure for maintenance support for drone flight controller, its hardware, software and versions with indigenised supply chain at the buyer premises.

The drone needs to be launched from static platform and the launcher shall provide repeatable launch performance and support rapid deployment in field environments.

At present, the IAF uses an Israeli-origin system called the 'Harop'.