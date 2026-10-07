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Home / Tribune Defence / IAF's 94th anniversary eve: 'Moving in right direction, but pace can be improved,' says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

IAF's 94th anniversary eve: 'Moving in right direction, but pace can be improved,' says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

He added focus in the IAF has shifted from 'platform-centric to capability-centric' approach

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:10 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. Image credit/PTI
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Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, who is the IAF Chief, on Wednesday said the Air Force is moving in the “right direction”, but the pace can be little faster than it is today, and asserted that it needs to bolster its capabilities in the age of rapidly evolving technology.

Addressing a gathering of air warriors and IAF veterans on the eve of its 94th anniversary at the Air Force Auditorium at Subroto Park here, he also said there are areas in which we need “greater capacity, faster induction and more combat mass”.

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The chief of the air staff who retires this month, will hand over the mantle to Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who has been named his successor.

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In his address, Air Chief Marshal Singh said in the last few years, the focus in the IAF has shifted from “platform-centric to capability-centric” approach, and also on the integration of various components.

“And, it proved its worth during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

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The IAF chief underlined that the progress taking place in the force, with regards to its capabilities enhancement and other areas, but flagged delays in some projects.

“I am happy that we are progressing in the right direction, but whether we are progressing at the correct pace, is something for everybody to judge. Yes, we can be a little faster than we are today,” the IAF chief said.

He also mentioned about the delay in LCA Mk-1A project.

In his address, he further said that operations have tested the IAF, military exercise have stretched it, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts have taken it beyond the border, and air diplomacy has expanded the partnerships.

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