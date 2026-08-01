IAF’s helicopter units conduct anti-drone drill in Rajasthan

Helicopter units of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are conducting a counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) exercise, Exercise Rotor Clap-III, in Rajasthan to validate operational concepts for tackling emerging drone threats.

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"The exercise brought together helicopter units of the Indian Air Force to validate operational concepts against emerging aerial threats," the IAF said on Saturday. The exercise includes live firing of missiles and rockets.

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Different types of platforms are participating in the drill, including AH-64 Apache, Mi-25/35 and the indigenous Prachand helicopter gunships, along with Chinook, Mi-17 and Dhruv transport and utility helicopters.

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The proliferation of drones across the battle space and their increasing use by both state and non-state actors has emerged as a major challenge for the defence and security establishment, necessitating the continuous evolution and refinement of UAS and counter-UAS strategies.

While the Indian Armed Forces have employed a large number of different types of drones for offensive and defensive operations as well as for logistic missions, countering hostile drones is a key focus area. Several indigenous projects are under way to develop different drones and counter-drone systems.

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This requires an inter-service, multi-layered integrated airspace surveillance network involving radars, radio frequency detectors and electro-optical and infrared sensors backed by different options to neutralize them such as soft-kill options like jamming and spoofing the drones’ radio links or hard-kill options with guns, missiles, lasers or interceptor drones.

According to reports, the IAF is also planning to equip some of its helicopters with Artificial Intelligence embedded radars, jammers and micro-missiles that can be employed as mobile airborne drone hunters against small and low-flying threats.

Counter-UAS equipped helicopters can effectively fill gaps in ground-based air defences and they also have the operational flexibility of rapid deployment and operating from remote areas or confined spaces without the need for runways for elaborate airfield infrastructure.

The Armed Forces are also developing kamikaze drones and loitering munitions to detect and destroy enemy drones.