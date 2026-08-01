IAF’s helicopter units conduct anti-drone drill in Rajasthan
AH-64 Apache, Mi-25/35 and the indigenous Prachand helicopter gunships, along with Chinook, Mi-17 and Dhruv transport and utility helicopters, are participating in the drill
Helicopter units of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are conducting a counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) exercise, Exercise Rotor Clap-III, in Rajasthan to validate operational concepts for tackling emerging drone threats.
"The exercise brought together helicopter units of the Indian Air Force to validate operational concepts against emerging aerial threats," the IAF said on Saturday. The exercise includes live firing of missiles and rockets.
Different types of platforms are participating in the drill, including AH-64 Apache, Mi-25/35 and the indigenous Prachand helicopter gunships, along with Chinook, Mi-17 and Dhruv transport and utility helicopters.
The proliferation of drones across the battle space and their increasing use by both state and non-state actors has emerged as a major challenge for the defence and security establishment, necessitating the continuous evolution and refinement of UAS and counter-UAS strategies.
While the Indian Armed Forces have employed a large number of different types of drones for offensive and defensive operations as well as for logistic missions, countering hostile drones is a key focus area. Several indigenous projects are under way to develop different drones and counter-drone systems.