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Home / Tribune Defence / IAF's Sarang Helicopter Display Team lands in Egypt for international air show

IAF's Sarang Helicopter Display Team lands in Egypt for international air show

Sarang, implying peacock in Sanskrit, was originally formed in 2002 as an evaluation flight squadron for the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:55 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) famed ‘Sarang’ Helicopter Display Team has arrived at El Alamein in Egypt to participate in the second edition of the three-day El Alamein International Airshow from from September 8-10.

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Sarang, implying peacock in Sanskrit, was originally formed in 2002 as an evaluation flight squadron for the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and later evolved as a helicopter aerobatic display unit.

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