If seas are secure, India will be secure: Rajnath Singh tells Navy commanders to elevate surveillance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asked the Indian Navy to elevate its monitoring and response mechanisms to a new level.

He called for a significant upgrade of India’s maritime surveillance architecture. “The growing volume and complexity of maritime traffic requires enhanced analytical capabilities,” the minister said while addressing the Navy’s biannual Commanders’ Conference 2026 at Nausena Bhawan.

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He cited congestion at sea, deception and grey-zone activities as issues that have made the maritime domain more complex than ever. With sea routes at the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb under stress, Rajnath Singh told Navy commanders, “If the seas are secure, India will be secure.”

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In a far-reaching strategic message, Rajnath Singh said the presence of Indian warships extends to the South China Sea, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean. “It demonstrates blue-water force capability. The role of the Navy is crucial in ensuring strategic depth and regional power projection.”

The minister said, “Beyond merely guarding maritime boundaries, our Navy strengthens economic protection, regional stability and power projection.” He urged the Indian Navy to maintain its unrelenting momentum while transforming itself into a future-ready, combat-ready and globally respected force.

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On the Navy’s role in the crisis in West Asia, Rajnath Singh mentioned the safe transit of Indian-flagged merchant vessels — particularly LPG tankers — through the Strait of Hormuz under ‘Operation Urja Suraksha’. “It is an outstanding achievement,” the minister said.

India imports approximately 85-90 per cent of its crude oil and around 50 per cent of its natural gas through maritime routes; therefore, the security of sea lanes is directly connected with the country’s economy, energy supplies and defence preparedness, he added.

Concluding his address, Rajnath Singh commended the Navy for maintaining a high level of combat readiness and fulfilling its commitments across the region despite evolving challenges.

The minister also interacted with Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani and Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth during the conference. The three-day apex-level conference, being held from September 29 to October 1, brings together the top leadership of the Indian Navy to review operational preparedness, maritime security and future capability development.