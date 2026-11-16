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Home / Tribune Defence / IG Defence to set up 200-acre missile manufacturing complex in Andhra Pradesh

IG Defence to set up 200-acre missile manufacturing complex in Andhra Pradesh

The facility is envisioned as an integrated defence technology and industrial ecosystem, designed to support India’s growing requirements for domestically developed and manufactured defence systems

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:54 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Minister for IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh at the MoU signing ceremony. Tribune photo
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In a move to strengthen India’s strategic defence capabilities and indigenous missile manufacturing ecosystem, IG Defence has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish a proposed 200-acre next-generation missile development and manufacturing complex in the state.

The proposed complex will be dedicated to indigenous missile development, micro-missile technologies, propulsion systems, precision-strike capabilities and advanced defence manufacturing. The facility is envisioned as an integrated defence technology and industrial ecosystem, designed to support India’s growing requirements for domestically developed and manufactured defence systems, the IG systems said in a statement.

At the centre of IG Defence’s missile technology roadmap is ‘Jwala’ — its indigenous next-generation micro-missile programme, aimed at advancing compact missile technologies and addressing emerging requirements in precision engagement and counter-unmanned aerial systems.

The ‘Jwala’ programme has already achieved an important development milestone, with its solid rocket motors successfully test-fired, marking progress in the company’s indigenous propulsion development efforts, the company said in its statement.

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Commenting on the development, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder and CEO of IG Defence, said: “Modern warfare is no longer defined by technology alone. It is equally defined by how quickly a nation can manufacture, deploy and replenish its defence capabilities.”

At IG Defence, our ambition goes beyond individual products. We aim to build indigenous technologies, intellectual property and manufacturing infrastructure for the weapons systems of tomorrow.

They will form the foundation of a next-generation manufacturing ecosystem. Our partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh is an important step towards realising this vision.

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Through indigenous product development, advanced manufacturing infrastructure and software-defined industrial systems, IG Defence aims to contribute to a new generation of Indian defence capabilities, the company said.

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