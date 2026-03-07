Ill-fated Iranian warship IRIS Dena never ‘sought’ shelter from India

The sequence of events involving Iran’s flotilla of three warships is now clear. The ill-fated IRIS Dena, sunk by the US on March 4, had not ‘sought’ shelter from India at any point in time, and New Delhi had not ‘offered’ shelter to any Iranian warship on its own.

Three Iranian warships, IRIS Dena, IRIS Lavan, and IRIS Bushehr, were part of a flotilla that had sailed eastwards from Iran in the first fortnight of February. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, laid to rest all speculation: “We got a message from the Iranian side that one of the ships, which presumably was closest to our borders at that point in time, wanted to come into our port... On March 1, we said you can come in, and it took them a few days to sail in and dock at Kochi.”

The minister didn’t name the ship, but government sources had made it clear that the ship that docked at Kochi on March 4 with 183 crew members on board was IRIS Lavan. The same day, IRIS Dena was torpedoed by a US submarine at sea, about 38 km west of Galle in Sri Lanka, located almost 650 km southeast of Kochi. On the same day, a third Iranian ship, IRIS Bushehr, sought help from Sri Lankans and was given shelter at Trincomalee, a port on the north-eastern side of Sri Lanka, located almost 450 km away from Galle, where IRIS Dena was hit.

Sources said it’s clear the three Iranian ships weren’t sailing together; the distance between IRIS Dena and the other two ships entails a day’s sailing at sea. In mid-February, when the Iranian flotilla sailed eastwards, Iran decided to field IRIS Dena for the International Fleet Review (IFR) and Exercise Milan at Vishakhapatnam. The other two ships remained in international waters.

Before moving out of their own country, the Iranian side had sought prior permission from India to refuel the three ships on the way back to Iran. The permission was given weeks prior to IFR and Milan, with Kochi designated as the refuelling port. Navies typically seek supplies like fuel and lubricants from ‘friendly countries’ in advance, and are directed to a port. This is standard practice, sources said.

At that stage, prior to IFR and Milan, there was no need for Iran to seek shelter for its ships or for India to offer shelter, sources said. Jaishankar said, “We approached the situation from the point of view of humanity,” regarding the IRIS Lavan incident.

Sources said that at Vishakhapatnam, the Iranians accepted an offer to make a port call at Galle on the way back to Iran. IRIS Dena reached 38 km west of Galle and was waiting to enter when the US submarine torpedoed it. The other two ships were miles away, IRIS Lavan in Kochi and IRIS Bushehr in Trincomalee.