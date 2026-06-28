Two Indian Army sportspersons have won India’s first-ever gold medal at the World Rowing Cup 2026 being held at Lucerne, Switzerland, topping the men’s Lightweight Men's Double Sculls (LM2x) category.

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“Historic! India's First Ever. Hav Lakshay and Hav Ujjwal Kumar Singh won India’s first-ever World Rowing Cup gold in LM2x at Lucerne — 6:26.09. Proud moment for the Indian Army and the nation!” the Indian Army said on Sunday.

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The duo, who have won several international medals in the past, were trailed by Hong Kong and the Netherlands. About 650 rowers from as many as 42 nations are competing across various men’s and women’s categories at the championships in Lucerne.

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The LM2x, according to sports literature, is one of the most highly contested and dynamic boat classes at the Lucerne regattas. The rowers have strict weight limits — where individual scullers cannot weigh more than 70 kg and the crew average must be 70 kg or less, which requires a carefully calibrated blend of explosive power and elite technical efficiency.

The championships are being held on the legendary Rotsee course in Lucerne, often referred to by rowers as “God's Lake” for its well sheltered flat water surface that provides an ideal and fair racing environment.

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The two sportspersons belong to the Army Rowing Node (ARN), Pune. It is located at the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune and is India's premier international-standard rowing facility with a specific mission to train the Indian Armed Forces' rowing teams for international competitive events, including the Olympics.

Established in 2001 as part of the Army’s Mission Olympics, ARN features a man-made rowing channel measuring 2,200 m long and 135 m wide, making it the only facility in India capable of hosting international competitions.

The facility can support around 300 athletes and features a boathouse, a fully-equipped gymnasium, and sports science facilities and is staffed by a professional team comprising coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists and sports psychologists.

The Army runs an expansive programme to recruit promising sportspersons in different disciplines and train them to meet global international standards. Many Army athletes have won gold medals at international events and set national records.