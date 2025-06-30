In six months, BSF seizes 130 drones, 135 kg narcotics along Punjab border

With no let-up in cross-border smuggling from Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered over 130 drones along the International Border in Punjab during the first six months of the year.

Advertisement

In addition, the BSF has also seized close to 135 kg of narcotics, including heroin, opium and ICE, and 79 illegal weapons of different kinds from January 1 till June 30, BSF sources said.

Last year, the border guarding force had seized a total of 283 kg of narcotics along the border in Punjab while neutralising 294 drones — a substantial increase from 107 drones in 2023.

Advertisement

According to BSF officers, drones have become the major source of smuggling narcotics, weapons and fake currency. The Amritsar-Tarn Taran belt and the Ferozepur region are particular hotspots in Punjab for illegal drone activity.

Most of the drug consignments recovered by the BSF had been dropped by drones originating from Pakistan. China-made Mavick series drones are commonly used for smuggling, which carry a packet weighing 450-550 gm, generally wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape.

Advertisement

BSF officers said that the drone menace is being effectively countered by the increasing employment of anti-drone systems along the border and regularly reviewing operational procedures. Drone intrusions are meticulously tracked, intercepted and recovered.

The BSF has developed its own intelligence wing to monitor the movement of drones and smugglers in border regions and many of its operations are based on these inputs. In addition, regular coordination meetings to share information and coordinate operations with other law enforcement agencies are also conducted. Joint operations with the Punjab Police are also carried out to intercept consignments or nab suspects.

The BSF is responsible for the peacetime management of the International Border with Pakistan running through the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Amongst these states, Punjab accounts for the highest number of recoveries of drones and narcotics.

Out of this, 553 km lies in Punjab. While most of the border is fenced, some riverine stretches along the course of the Sutlej are unfenced and difficult to guard and patrol because of the terrain.

The Punjab government has also stepped in to counter the drone threat by procuring its own anti-drone systems and recruiting home guards for deployment in border areas to check smuggling.