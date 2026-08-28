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Home / Tribune Defence / India acquires advanced Javelin anti-tank missiles from US

India acquires advanced Javelin anti-tank missiles from US

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:18 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Image credit: Lockheed Martin
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India will purchase the Javelin, an anti-tank missile, from the US. The missile is fired by troops on the ground and can target tanks, armoured vehicles, and fortified positions of the adversary at distances up to 5 kms. The Javelin system is an advanced, medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile.

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The United States Embassy in India on Friday welcomed the Indian Army’s signing of a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the purchase of the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system through the US.

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In November last year, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced the sale of the Javelin to India via a notification, stating that the US State Department had approved the sale of 100 Javelin missiles, one fly-to-buy round, 25 command-launch units, training aids, simulation rounds, spare parts, and full lifecycle support.

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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor posted on X saying, "This agreement reflects a defense partnership that is growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential."

The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of U.S. support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for defense industries of both countries to work together, Gor said.

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The Javelin is used by the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and numerous international customers and is designed for use against a wide array of targets, including armored vehicles and fortified positions. The Javelin system is produced in partnership between two US companies – RTX and Lockheed Martin.

The landmark signature also opens discussions on mutually beneficial co-production and additional opportunities to strengthen the defense industrial bases of both countries, the US Embassy statement said.

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