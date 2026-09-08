Senior military commanders of India and China have conducted two ‘flag meetings’ in as many days along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de facto boundary between the two countries — in Arunachal Pradesh.

The first meeting took place on Sunday (September 6) between Corps Commander-level officials at the Border Personnel Meeting point at Wacha, north of Kibithoo in Anjaw district of the state. The meeting was first reported by The Tribune in its September 7 edition.

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Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the second meeting took place a day later, on Monday, on the Chinese side of the LAC. “It was conducted at Damai on the Chinese side on 7 September 2026,” Jaiswal said at a briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday.

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As per protocol, the MEA and its Chinese counterparts refer to these as ‘senior highest military commander-level’ flag meetings.

The nomenclature ‘flag meetings’ is used when commanders discuss operational issues related to maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas. The Indian Army’s 3 Corps Commander, Lt Gen Girish Kalia, represented India. The 3 Corps is tasked with guarding a major portion of the 1,140-km LAC in the state.

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Sources said the meetings along the LAC took place within a month of a misunderstanding between the two militaries near Taksing in the Upper Subansiri district of the state. Taksing is under the command of the Indian Army’s 3 Corps. Sources said the Indian Army has taken a firm stance in dealing with the position taken by Chinese troops in the area where these issues are ongoing.

Last month, while responding to questions on the ‘military situation’ along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, Jaiswal said the issues were ‘most serious’ and that developments along the state’s border would ‘reflect’ on the larger bilateral ties.

India and China have differing perceptions of the Line of Actual Control in their respective territories, and at times this leads to issues on the ground.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal said the meetings were pursuant to the understandings reached between the Special Representatives of India and China in August 2025 and August 2026, and subsequent discussions at meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) held in Beijing and New Delhi in May and August 2026, respectively.

The Special Representatives of India and China — National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi — met in Beijing on August 25 and agreed to continue efforts towards a ‘political settlement’ of the disputed boundary between the two countries, in order to address the long-term interests of both sides.

The meetings between the military commanders took place just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping’s expected visit to India for the BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12–13.