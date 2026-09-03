India announces defence diplomacy roadmap for next decade

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday released a new strategic document titled 'Raksha’, laying out India's vision and roadmap for global defence partnerships over the next 10 years.

The document, unveiled in New Delhi, represents an evolution in India’s approach to strategic engagement with the world, weaving national security priorities together with a more proactive push for international cooperation, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

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The document is like a ‘framework’ designed to foster long-term stability and mutual growth through sustained global partnerships.

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The framework focuses on ‘four pillars’.

Strategic Partnerships: The document calls for deepening bilateral and multilateral security cooperation with partner nations.

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Capacity Building: It emphasises expanding joint military exercises and training programmes, alongside sharing best practices with friendly countries.

Indigenous Exports: The framework promotes Make-in-India defence platforms, positioning India as a dependable hub for global defence manufacturing.

Maritime Security: It reinforces India's role as a net security provider and first responder in the Indian Ocean region.

The Ministry said ‘defence diplomacy’ remains a core pillar of India's foreign policy, and the new document is meant to offer a clear, actionable path forward for the coming decade — one aimed at keeping India positioned as an anchor of peace, stability, and a rules-based order amid a shifting global landscape.

The event to mark the release of the document was attended, among others by Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Rudrendra Tandon, Vice Chief of the IAF Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Navy Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh.