India hosts first-ever BIMSTEC maritime security exercise at Andaman and Nicobar Islands

India is hosting for the first time, a maritime security exercise for the BIMSTEC bloc, bringing seven member nations together to bolster cooperation in the Bay of Bengal.

The event is being conducted at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), India’s first integrated tri-service command. Positioned astride key sea lanes of communication, the ANC has capabilities in maritime surveillance, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, search and rescue, in addition to regional engagement, which make it a key pillar of maritime security in the region.

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The exercise, which began on October 30 and will continue till November 3, involves Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. It is being held under the banner of “Shared Seas, Shared Security and Shared Prosperity”.

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The drill builds on the outcomes of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, held last year under the theme “BIMSTEC: Prosperous, Resilient and Open”. The Ministry of Defence described it as a practical step towards “translating vision to action”, giving member states a working framework to deepen maritime cooperation and operational linkages.

The exercise seeks to improve interoperability among participating forces, sharpen maritime domain awareness, streamline coordination mechanisms and encourage the exchange of best practices.

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The Bay of Bengal is a vital maritime corridor linking South and South-East Asia. It underpins regional trade, connectivity, energy security and economic growth, making its safety a shared concern for all littoral and neighbouring states.

As the participating nations come together for the inaugural edition, they have reaffirmed their commitment to a secure, open and inclusive maritime domain, and to regional solidarity in pursuit of peace, stability and sustainable development, the Ministry of Defence said.