India-Japan Coast Guard meet to expand cooperation

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) conducted a meeting in New Delhi to review the existing framework of cooperation and discuss avenues for further strengthening operational engagement.

Advertisement

This was 22nd such high-level meeting between the two forces.

Advertisement

Deliberations focused on enhancing collaboration in Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE) and capacity building. Discussions also covered cooperation in emerging areas, including the use of technology, information sharing, training initiatives, and personnel exchanges.

Advertisement

Both sides underscored the importance of sharing best practices, enhancing interoperability and sustaining structured exchanges under the Memorandum of Cooperation between the two Coast Guards.

The Japanese delegation will travel to Mumbai, on Jan 16-17 and visit the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and professional interactions aimed at strengthening maritime industrial and operational linkages.

Advertisement

In addition, a Japan Coast Guard National Strike Team (NST) is also visiting Mumbai and will conduct a joint exercise with the ICG pollution response team, focusing on Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS) spill response. The exercise will enhance preparedness, operational coordination, and mutual understanding in responding to complex marine pollution incidents.

Director General Coast Guard Paramesh Sivamani and the Commandant of Japan Coast Guard Admiral Yoshio Saguchi, led the two delegations.