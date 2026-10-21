India, Singapore begin naval exercise focusing on anti-submarine warfare

The Indian Navy on Wednesday announced the commencement of the 33rd edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX-2026), which will feature tactical exercises, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) drills and tactical manoeuvres.

The Navy said the exercise, being conducted at Visakhapatnam, would have a sea phase from October 24 to 26 in the Bay of Bengal. “It will feature maritime operations and tactical exercises, including anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface and anti-air warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and tactical manoeuvres,” the Navy said.

Advertisement

The exercise is being conducted from October 21 to 26. Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) ship RSS Supreme arrived at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to participate in the exercise.

Advertisement

The first phase, preceding the sea phase, will include professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, sporting engagements and planning conferences.

The Navy said, “SIMBEX-2026 reaffirms the longstanding maritime partnership between India and Singapore and their shared commitment to enhancing interoperability, addressing common maritime security challenges, and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

Advertisement

The opening ceremony of SIMBEX-2026 was held onboard INS Nilgiri and INS Kamorta.

Commencing in 1994 as Exercise Lion King, SIMBEX has evolved into a significant bilateral maritime engagement between the Indian Navy and the RSN. Over the years, the exercise has expanded in scope and complexity, strengthening professional ties, mutual understanding and operational interoperability between the two navies.

Meanwhile, the Navy said its trilateral exercise IBSAMAR, involving India, Brazil and South Africa, had concluded in South Africa.

The closing ceremony marked the culmination of 10 days of joint activities conducted during the harbour and sea phases. Participating personnel engaged in professional exchanges, operational interactions and joint training, gaining valuable insights into each other’s procedures, capabilities and methods of operating at sea. These activities helped build familiarity and confidence among the participating navies, enabling them to work together with greater synergy in the maritime domain.

The trilateral exercise provides an avenue for the navies to address common maritime challenges, exchange best practices and strengthen their ability to operate together, thereby contributing to a peaceful maritime environment.

The exercise also reaffirmed the importance of jointmanship at sea, with interoperability developed through repeated interactions, common training and a shared understanding of maritime operations. Professional bonds forged among the crews of participating assets endure beyond the exercise, strengthening institutional linkages and laying the foundation for future cooperation.