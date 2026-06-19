India takes 1st step in aluminium alloy manufacturing needed for military equipment

India on Friday laid the foundation stone for a specialised advanced metal-processing unit that will produce aluminium alloys required for defence systems, aviation, missiles and even the railways.

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Aluminium alloy is a critical component for the defence and aerospace sectors.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art 10,000-tonne aluminium extrusion press at Yantra India Limited’s Ordnance Factory, Ambajhari, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Friday.

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Extrusion is a manufacturing process used to produce objects with a fixed cross-sectional profile by forcing material through a die.

The 10,000-tonne capacity refers to the pressing force the machine can exert to shape large, ultra-high-strength and heavy-gauge aluminium alloys.

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Yantra India Limited (YIL) is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

The new facility in Nagpur will enable India to manufacture large, single-piece structural components for fighter aircraft, transport aircraft and space launch vehicles.

The Ministry of Defence said the proposed press would be one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in the country. It will support the manufacture of large and complex aluminium alloy profiles required for defence systems, platforms, aerospace and aviation structures, missile programmes, railways, transportation sectors and other strategic industrial applications.

The project will help reduce dependence on imports of critical aluminium extrusions and strengthen the domestic supply chain, while supporting future requirements in strategic sectors through indigenous production.

Rajnath Singh said, “This extrusion press addresses a crucial need. Modern fighter jets, missiles and advanced space programmes require metals that are lightweight and strong, capable of withstanding even the most extreme conditions. Such metals are produced through specialised processes. If the quality of the metal is superior, it will perform well in every situation.”

Highlighting the significant role played by Made-in-India equipment in the success of Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh stressed the need to increase the indigenous manufacturing of robust hardware to complement the bravery of defence forces personnel.

The minister said the extrusion press is a step towards fulfilling a major national need, while keeping future requirements in mind.

Aluminium alloys form the backbone of aircraft structures, missiles, rockets and military vehicles because they provide an optimal combination of light weight, high strength and corrosion resistance.

Historically, India has relied on imports for many high-precision aluminium extruded components because domestic facilities lacked the capability to produce them at this scale.

With India’s growing emphasis on self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the country is expected to produce around 500 fighter aircraft over the next 15 years, in addition to thousands of armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Such programmes are expected to benefit significantly from this advanced metal-processing capability.