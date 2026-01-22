DT
PT
Home / Tribune Defence / India's defence forces get quantum boost with new Mission Policy Framework

India’s defence forces get quantum boost with new Mission Policy Framework

The framework aims to integrate the four pillars of Quantum technologies into the Tri-Services to empower them to prepare for the future battlefield and to achieve technological dominance in the rapidly evolving world

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:25 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. Reuters file
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan today released the ‘Military Quantum Mission Policy Framework’, a comprehensive document that includes the policy and the roadmap to implement ‘quantum technologies’ in the Armed Forces.

Quantum computing is the next generation of computer technology. It processes information.  A quantum computer allows a computer to be in more than one state at a time, whereas a traditional computer can only be in one state. This gives quantum computers the potential to process large amounts of data very quickly as they can operate on several platforms.

The framework aims to integrate the four pillars of Quantum technologies – Quantum communication, Quantum computing, Quantum sensing and Metrology and Quantum materials and devices — into the Tri-Services to empower them to prepare for the future battlefield and to achieve technological dominance in the rapidly evolving world.

The vision document defines the way ahead to achieve synergy in the amalgamation of quantum technologies, align with the National Quantum Mission — of which the Defence Forces are an integral part — and formulate an indicative roadmap and policy for implementing this niche field within the Defence Forces.

It will form the basis for incorporating cutting‑edge quantum technology into the Armed Forces through the synergised efforts of all three services. The document underscores the increasing need for the assimilation of these niche technologies from a defence perspective and highlights the milestones and goals to be achieved by utilising civil‑military fusion through dedicated governing bodies consisting of members across multiple government sectors. The framework also emphasises the critical need for jointness and integration in assimilating this technology to achieve technological supremacy on future battlefields.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh were present on the occasion.

