Indian Army boxers clinch two gold, two silver at international meet in Finland

Boxers from the Indian Army, including a woman soldier, clinched two gold medals at the 46th International Tammer Tournament 2026, held in Finland from October 30 to November 1.

The gold medallists were Havildar Pawan Bartwal and Havildar Arundhati Chaudhary, who competed in the 55kg and 70kg categories, respectively, according to information shared by the Indian Army on Monday.

Advertisement

Bartwal belongs to Uttarakhand and has been serving with the Garhwal Rifles since 2017, while Arundhati belongs to Rajasthan and was enrolled in the Corps of Military Police.

Advertisement

Both have won several medals at the national and international levels.

In addition, Subedar Mohammed Hussamuddin and Naib Subedar Jaismine Lamboria bagged silver medals in the 60kg and 57kg categories, respectively, while Havildar Tanu won a bronze medal in the 51kg category.

Advertisement

The tournament has been organised annually by the Tampere Boxing Association since 1977. This year’s event featured around 100 elite athletes from 12 federations, who competed in 10 men’s and seven women’s weight categories under World Boxing rules.

The five Army personnel were part of the 14-member Indian squad that dominated the event, winning a total of 14 medals, comprising four gold, two silver and eight bronze. This was the highest tally among the participating countries, which included India, Finland, Brazil, Australia, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, England, Scotland and Saudi Arabia.

Several boxers from the Army, including women, have bagged top spots in various national and international events in recent years. The Army trains selected athletes at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) under its Mission Olympics programme, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India.

Disciplines such as shooting, archery, wrestling, rowing, fencing and weightlifting have been identified for the programme. The Army Sports Institute in Pune, established in July 2001, is a premier multi-disciplinary training centre that identifies and nurtures sporting talent within the Armed Forces while also recruiting promising sportspersons from across the country.