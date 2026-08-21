Indian Army raises 'Baaz battalion' for drone operations along Pakistan front

As part of its post-Operation Sindoor transformation, the Indian Army on Friday announced the raising of a dedicated battalion for drone operations along the western front with Pakistan.

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The newly raised unit will operate under the command of the Army’s 11 Corps, headquartered in Jalandhar, Punjab.

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The Army has named these dedicated drone-operating units ‘Baaz battalions’ — Baaz means hawk, a bird of prey.

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The initiative to raise such dedicated drone-operating battalions was announced earlier this year and is part of the transformation being carried out post-Operation Sindoor.

Sources said the raising had begun over the past couple of months, and the unit at Jalandhar is the first such unit in the state facing Pakistan.

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These units will provide frontline Army units with advanced aerial surveillance and situational-awareness tools.

A Baaz battalion could be equipped to operate a range of drones and armed drones.

These include long-range UAVs such as the MQ-9B, being sourced from US company General Atomics; the Heron and Hermes from Israel; the locally produced Ghatak UAV developed by the DRDO; as well as UAVs manufactured by companies such as ideaForge, SMPP and NewSpace Research.

These drones have capabilities for deep-penetration surveillance, targeting and prolonged border monitoring.

The ‘Baaz’ battalions would act as a centralised ‘brain’ to standardise training, manage the high-density technical data streaming from these mixed fleets, and rapidly handle software updates and replenishment cycles required in high-intensity drone warfare.

The Jalandhar-headquartered 11 Corps said on Friday that ‘Baaz’ adds a potent new dimension, enhancing aerial agility, responsiveness and battlefield reach.

Baaz battalions centralise growing drone capabilities and are designed to handle the entire lifecycle of operations, including deployment, maintenance, data exploitation and seamless integration with ground forces.

These battalions house a specialist pool of personnel specifically trained to manage the drone ecosystem.

The move aims to ensure a sustained operational tempo and a more persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capability across the battlefield.

Sources said no numbers could be given on how many ‘Baaz’ battalions would be set up. They added that specialised Aviation Brigades have been established over the past few years, while the Army Aviation Corps operates helicopters — including attack variants — along the frontline.

Sources said the decision has been spurred by lessons from recent border standoffs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the tactical outcomes validated during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May last year.

Post-Operation Sindoor, the Army has expanded its drone arsenal. Each infantry battalion has an ‘Ashini drone platoon’ for tactical, ‘immediate-vicinity’ surveillance. Artillery regiments also operate drones that carry and deploy loitering ammunition, also known as ‘one-way’ drones.