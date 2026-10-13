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Home / Tribune Defence / Indian Army's Assam Regiment bags gold in British Army’s Cambrian Patrol, one of world’s toughest drills

Indian Army's Assam Regiment bags gold in British Army’s Cambrian Patrol, one of world’s toughest drills

The prestigious military drill was held in Wales from October 2 to 12; regiment was raised in Shillong in 1941

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:47 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Indian Army’s Assam Regiment secures gold at Cambrian Patrol 2026 in Wales. Image credit: Indian Army
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Troops of the Indian Army’s Assam Regiment clinched the coveted gold medal at the prestigious Cambrian Patrol 2026 military drill, that was held from October 2-12 in Wales, United Kingdom.

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The Assam Regiment, raised on June 15, 1941 at Shillong in Meghalaya as part of the British Indian Army to meet the requirements of the Second World War, comprises troops from the ethnic communities of north-east India. The Regiment comprises 15 regular infantry battalions, three Rashtriya Rifles battalions, five Territorial Army battalions and two battalions of the Arunachal Scouts.

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