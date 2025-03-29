Indian forces need at least 1,000 copters for defence

With increased tension along the Himalayan frontier with China, the Indian armed forces need a whopping 1,000 helicopters of various types.

These aid in rapid deployment of troops, guns and equipment in a crisis.

The March 28th contract signing between the Ministry of Defence and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to make 156 of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) is a significant step for the domestic industry.

The LCH builds on the two decades of experience the HAL has had with making some 290 of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) with multiple variants.

The ‘Shakti engine’ that powers the ALH since 2009 is fitted on the LCH.

The engine allows the copter to carry out combat operations at 21,500 feet, meaning it can hit at intruders, their camps and equipment in the Himalayas. As per the Rs 62,700 crore ($ 737 Million) contract, HAL – a public sector undertaking – is mandated to start deliveries of the LCH in 2028 and complete the supply of the entire lot by 2033.

For combat operations, the IAF also has 22 of the Apache AH-64E attack helicopters from the US. Also, the ageing Mi-25 and Mi-35 – sourced from Russia in the 1980s -- are in small numbers.

Now, the LCH is one part of the needs of the armed forces – the Army, IAF, Navy and the Coast Guard. Two other projects – the light utility helicopter (LUH) and the Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH) are at different stages of development.

These two types of copters along with the LCH and the existing production of the ALH, will set the benchmark for self-reliance in military aviation and open up the export market. Much would depend upon how quickly the HAL can produce the copters. The Ministry of Defence’s demand, or projected need, is for 100 copters – of various types – every year. The private sector is waiting in the wings.

IMRH will be game changer

The IAF, for its requirement of heavy cargo, uses the Boeing CH-47F Chinook and has 15 of these. In the medium-weight category, the IAF has about 250 Russian Mi-17 copters. The IMRH is planned as the prime medium-weight category copter and a target is to have its first-flight by 2027.

The present requirement is for 419, of such copters. The IMRH is planned as a 13-ton multi-role helicopter. It will have two versions – one for the IAF and a second one, a naval version, called the DBMRH (Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter). The HAL and French major Safran had, in August last year, signed an air-framer contract to commence joint design, development, manufacture, supply, and support of a new generation high power engine named ‘Aravalli’ for the IMRH. The engines will be designed to operate in diverse and challenging environments in which these Helicopters will be deployed. The IMRH has scope in the civil market for offshore operations and VVIP transport. HAL-Safran JV has also produced more than 500 of the Shakti engines. The French, in 2023, allowed the transfer of technology of ‘forging and castings’ for the Shakti Engine.

Light utility helicopter

The three services need 484 light-utility helicopters (LUH) to replace Cheetah/Chetak fleet of helicopters. The Army requires 259, IAF 125 and Navy needs around 100 such helicopters. Cheetah/Chetak helicopters are based on the 1950s’ designed Alouette Aérospatiale 315B Lama of France. The LUH is undergoing the process of last mile certifications. Its trials are done. The HAL has made six of the LUH. Each weighs three tons and is powered by a single turbo shaft engine Ardiden 1U from France-based Safran Helicopter Engine (SHE). The LUH is indigenously designed and developed by Rotary Wing Research and Design Centre of the HAL, which received the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) for the Indian Army from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) way back in February of 2021. It is equipped with a glass cockpit and state-of-the-art ‘health and usage monitoring system and is designed for various utility and armed roles.