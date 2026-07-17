Indian Navy to add 3 more submarine hunting copters 'Seahawk' to its fleet

The Navy is set to add three more specialised submarine hunting helicopters, the MH-60R Seahawk, to its fleet.

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US Helicopter maker Lockheed Martin has delivered one copter last week while two more are expected this week. Once the paperwork is done and the copters are validated, induction into the Navy shall follow over the next few days.

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With the addition of these three copters, the Navy’s fleet of such specialised submarine hunting helicopters would be 21 strong. India had sourced 24 of these copters – produced by Lockheed Martin — for $2.6 billion, and the deliveries had commenced in 2021.

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These copters replace the ageing British-origin Sea King helicopters.

At present, 15 Seahawks are deployed across Naval warships. Another three have been delivered to the Navy but are stationed in the US and used for ‘training’ of its pilots.

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The three copters which the Lockheed Martin is delivering now would take the number to 21. Sources said the delivery of last batch of three copters remains.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor posted on X: “Excellent news for growing US-India defence partnership! Great to see this advanced capability strengthening maritime security and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

What does the Seahawk mean to the Navy

The Seahawk provides a fillip to the Navy’s integral air capability on warships and adds a greater punch to frontline platforms. The MH60R Seahawk, has world-class sensors, advanced avionics and potent weapons suite, that enhance Maritime Domain Awareness and enable rapid response across anti-submarine warfare, maritime strike, and search and rescue missions.

It has a glass cockpit with multi-function displays fully integrated with night vision goggles, missile approach warning system, laser rangefinder, decoy dispensers and infrared jammer, electronic support measures, a multi-mode radar with automatic radar periscope detection and discrimination capability.

The Seahawks have a crew of 3–4 people, with a capacity of five passengers in the cabin and a load carrying capability of around 3,000 kg. Having a top speed of 330 kmph and a range of 830 km, it can be armed with various types of torpedoes, air-to-surface missiles, machine guns and an airborne mine clearing system.

The MH-60Rs have been integrated with the indigenously made aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. According to the Navy, it has been rigorously tested in Indian Reference Atmosphere (IRA) conditions and enhances India’s blue-water capabilities, extending the operational reach of the Navy and supporting sustained naval operations across spectrums and vast maritime domains.

The Seahawk is a twin turboshaft engine, multi-mission maritime helicopter. It is similar to the Black Hawk variant used by the US Army, the difference being, the folding main rotor blades and a hinged tail for easier stowage onboard warships.

India-specific usage

In August 2024, the US approved an Indian order worth $52.8 million for three types of high-altitude anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys, that are expendable sensors for detecting and tracking submarines, and related equipment. The Indian Navy is acquiring over 500 sonobuoys for the MH-60R fleet.

In October 2024, the US further cleared the sale of 53 aircraft-launched MK-54 Lightweight Torpedo, that has a range of around 10 km, for the MH-60R along with associated equipment, support and training.

Last year, India signed with the US a sustainment support of Indian Navy’s fleet of MH-60R helicopters. This will be worth Rs 7,995 crore.

Having a sustainment programme for the copters is a comprehensive package which includes provisioning of spares, support equipment, product support, training and technical support, repair and replenishment of components and setting up of ‘intermediate’ level component repairs and periodic maintenance inspection facilities in India.

In-country development of these facilities will ensure capability build-up in the long run and reduced dependence on the US Government, thus aligning with the vision of self-reliant India, the Ministry of Defence said.

History of the copter

The MH-60 first entered US service in 1984. Development of the more advanced ‘R’ began in 1993, with the first flight being made in 1999 and deployment with the US Navy in 2006.

About 940 MH-60s have been built and it has also been widely exported with Australia, Brazil, Denmark, Greece, Israel, Japan, Norway, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the US operating different variants.

A few years ago, the Lockheed Martin had acquired Sikorsky Aircraft which made the helicopter. Based in Stratford, Connecticut, Sikorsky was established by the Russian aviation pioneer Igor Sikorsky in 1923, and was among the first companies to manufacture helicopters for civilian and military use.