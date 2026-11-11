Indian Navy to lead fifth edition of pan-India coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil-26'

The Indian Navy, functioning as the lead agency, has commenced coordination for the fifth edition of the pan-India coastal defence exercise, 'Sea Vigil-26', scheduled to run from November 11 to 19 across the nation’s entire coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The nine-day maritime exercise is structured in two distinct phases: the Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE) phase from November 11 to 17, followed by the operational Sea Phase on November 18 and 19.

Conceptualised in 2018, Exercise Sea Vigil was instituted to validate and audit measures aimed at fortifying India's maritime security framework following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The current edition encompasses all coastal states and Union Territories, integrating key maritime stakeholders alongside local fishing and coastal communities.

The exercise stands out for its extensive geographical expanse, multi-agency involvement, and broad operational objectives. Active operational assets from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police and Customs are participating in the drill.

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The exercise is being facilitated through inter-ministerial coordination involving the Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, along with central and state agencies.

Serving as a precursor to the Indian Navy’s biennial Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), Sea Vigil works in tandem with TROPEX to cover the full spectrum of maritime security challenges — ranging from localised coastal defense to high-seas combat operations.

The national-scale exercise will offer a realistic evaluation of India’s overall readiness while strengthening the nation’s coastal and maritime security posture.