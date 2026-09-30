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Home / Tribune Defence / Indian Navy warships Sahyadri, Kulish join ASEAN maritime exercise in Philippines

Indian Navy warships Sahyadri, Kulish join ASEAN maritime exercise in Philippines

This is the second edition of the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME-2026)

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:34 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The participation of INS Sahyadri (file pic) and INS Kulish in AIME-2026 underscores the Indian Navy’s continued commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships.
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Two Indian Navy warships are participating in maritime exercise with the ten-country ASEAN grouping at Subic Bay in the Philippines, the Navy said on Wednesday.

This is the second edition of the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME-2026). Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Kulish, along with maritime forces from ASEAN member states, are participating in the two-phase exercise, being conducted under the theme ‘Anchored in Trust, United at Sea’.

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The first is the ‘harbour phase’. It comprises a series of professional, operational and social engagements, including subject matter expert exchanges and operational synchronisation.

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The exercise will thereafter transition to the 'sea phase', wherein the participating maritime forces will undertake coordinated maritime exercises and operational serials. The phase is aimed at enhancing professional understanding, operational coordination and interoperability through practical training and coordinated activities at sea, the Navy said.

The participation of INS Sahyadri and INS Kulish in AIME-2026 underscores the Indian Navy’s continued commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships and promoting practical cooperation with ASEAN maritime forces, the Navy said adding “the exercise is being conducted in furtherance of India’s Act East Policy and vision of ‘mahasagar’ – expanded as ‘mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across regions”.

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The ASEAN members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

The exercise commenced with the Opening Ceremony, wherein with Harsh Kumar Jain, Ambassador of India to the Philippines, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour and addressed the participating maritime forces.

Earlier, last week, the same two ships – the INS Sahyadri and INS Kulish, had participated in the Joint Cooperation Activity (JCA) under the frame work of the ‘ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM)-plus’ grouping.

This had the Ten ASEAN countries besides eight countries part of ADMM-plus that are Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, and the United States.

The JCA had focused on maritime security, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), peacekeeping operations, military medicine, humanitarian mine action and cybersecurity.

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