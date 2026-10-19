India and Germany’s joint project to build advanced submarines for the Indian Navy has reached a stage where the terms of the commercial partnership are being finalised. The two companies partnering in the programme have held meetings to finalise a “commercial and partnership framework”.

German firm ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) is partnering with public-sector Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and the two have held meetings to take forward Project-75 (India), which entails building six submarines in India at a cost of around $8 billion.

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The MDL said on October 15 it hosted a TKMS delegation led by Dr Michael Goetz for a meeting with MDL Chairman and Managing Director Capt Jagmohan. The Mumbai-headquartered shipbuilder said the meeting focused “on the commercial and partnership framework for the Project-75 (India) submarine programme”.

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The deliberations made constructive progress and reaffirmed the two companies’ long-term partnership, combining complementary strengths, deepening industrial cooperation and working together to deliver the strategically important programme for the Indian Navy, the MDL said.

In June 2025, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on building six stealth submarines. The India-Germany project envisages building German Type 214 conventional submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP).

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The MoU aims to utilise the latest German technology and the MDL’s manufacturing capabilities, which is owned by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). TKMS is a global supplier of non-nuclear submarines based on AIP technology, which enables a submarine to remain underwater for longer periods. India had sought operational AIP technology that would allow a submarine to remain underwater for up to six days.

Under the pact, TKMS will contribute to the engineering and design of the submarines and provide consultancy support for the joint project. The MDL will be responsible for constructing and delivering the submarines.

The submarines will be built in India and are expected to have significant local content.

In the late 1980s, India sourced four submarines from Germany’s Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW). Two were built at the MDL in 1992 and 1994, respectively, while the other two came from Germany. The HDW has since been taken over by TKMS.

The Indian Navy is facing an acute and rapidly worsening submarine shortage. It has 16 conventional submarines, including 10 that are 30-year-old. India’s conventional underwater arm, operating on a mix of diesel-electric power, is now at the same numerical strength as it was in the late 1990s.

Other submarine projects in the pipeline include the construction of two nuclear-powered submarines, the leasing of a nuclear-powered submarine from Russia and a follow-on order for another batch of Kalvari-class submarines. France’s Naval Group and MDL have already built six Kalvari-class submarines, while a follow-on order for three more is pending.