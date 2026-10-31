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Home / Tribune Defence / Indigenously produced inertial navigation system for enhancing targeting capability of artillery weapons launched

Indigenously produced inertial navigation system for enhancing targeting capability of artillery weapons launched

French-origin SIGMA 30N enables accurate firing without satellite signals; manufactured at OF Chandigarh

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:34 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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IOL had signed a collaboration agreement with Safran Electronics & Defense back in December 2025. Image credit/PIB
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The indigenously manufactured SIGMA 30N, an advanced French-origin inertial navigation system designed to enhance the targeting capability of artillery weapons, was launched at its production facility in Chandigarh on Saturday.

India Optel Limited (IOL), a state-owned defence company headquartered in Dehradun, is the nodal agency for the production, testing, supply and life-cycle support of the equipment, which is manufactured at its Chandigarh-based unit, Ordnance Factory (OF).

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The SIGMA 30N is a digital ring laser gyro inertial navigation system used for autonomous artillery positioning and targeting. It enables guns and rockets to fire accurately without relying on external satellite signals. Its indigenous manufacture marks another step towards self-reliance and reduces dependence on foreign suppliers.

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This capability is crucial in electronic warfare environments, where GPS signals can be jammed or spoofed. It ensures uninterrupted operations by artillery platforms, air defence systems, missiles and radars during high-intensity conflicts.

Weighing about 22 kg, the system is mounted on artillery platforms such as the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket system. It uses internal laser gyro technology to calculate position and orientation autonomously. It also features static gyrocompass alignment, which allows mobile artillery batteries to quickly determine their location, fire at a target and immediately relocate before enemy counter-battery fire can trace them.

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IOL, a Defence Public Sector Undertaking, had signed a collaboration agreement with Safran Electronics and Defense (SED) in December 2025 for the local manufacture of two high-precision combat systems. SED is a French company specialising in optronics, avionics and electronic systems, as well as software for civil and military applications.

The other system is the CM3-MR Direct Firing Sight, designed to improve direct-fire accuracy using advanced optical and thermal technologies. It enables artillery guns and anti-drone systems to engage visible targets instantly, without indirect-fire calculations. It is used against low-flying drones, vehicles and fast-moving threats.

Established in 2021 as part of the restructuring and corporatisation of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board into seven public sector undertakings, IOL manufactures electro-optical sensors, weapon sights and communication equipment. It comprises three units — Opto-Electronics Factory, Dehradun; OF Dehradun; and OF Chandigarh, earlier known as the Ordnance Cable Factory, which was mandated to produce a range of general and specialised cables for the armed forces.

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