Home / Tribune Defence / INS Sindhughosh decommissioned after 40 years of glorious service: Navy

INS Sindhughosh decommissioned after 40 years of glorious service: Navy

The decommissioning ceremony was held at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, in the presence of WNC’s Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:07 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The submarine was paid off under the command of Lt Cdr Rajat Sharma. Photo: X/ @IN_WNC
INS Sindhughosh, the lead submarine of her class with the Indian Navy, has been decommissioned after 40 years of glorious service to the nation, the Western Naval Command said on Saturday.

The decommissioning ceremony was held at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, in the presence of WNC’s Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.

“INS Sindhughosh, the lead submarine of her class in service with the Indian Navy, was decommissioned at sunset on 19 Dec 25, after 40 years of glorious service to the nation, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, in the presence of VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, FOCINC WNC,” WNC posted on X.

The submarine was paid off under the command of Lt Cdr Rajat Sharma. Capt KR Ajrekar (retd), the second Commanding Officer of the submarine, was the guest of honour, it said.

The Western Naval Command also shared some photos of the ceremony.

“Adm VS Shekhawat (retd), former CNS, Flag Officers, former Commanding Officers, members of the commissioning crew, veterans, senior officers and distinguished guests were present for the occasion,” it said.

