ITBP DIG Vijay Deswal awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service
Deswal has been recipient of Director General’s Commendation Roll, Insignia and Disc ten times
In recognition of his nearly three decades of distinguished service, Vijay Kumar Deswal, Deputy Inspector General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
A 1996-batch officer, Deswal has served in some of the country’s most challenging operational areas, including the India–China border in Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, as well as Left-Wing extremism-affected regions.
He was the Officer-in-Charge of the first-ever ITBP contingent deployed in Afghanistan, responsible for the security of the Indian Embassy in Kabul and Consulates at Kandahar and Jalalabad, marking a landmark overseas deployment for the Force.
He has held key command and staff appointments, contributing to operational planning, border management and inter-agency coordination.
Deswal has been a recipient of the Director General’s Commendation Roll, Insignia and Disc ten times. He belongs to Bahadurgarh district in Haryana.
