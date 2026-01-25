ITBP DIG Vijay Deswal awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

In recognition of his nearly three decades of distinguished service, Vijay Kumar Deswal, Deputy Inspector General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

A 1996-batch officer, Deswal has served in some of the country’s most challenging operational areas, including the India–China border in Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, as well as Left-Wing extremism-affected regions.

He was the Officer-in-Charge of the first-ever ITBP contingent deployed in Afghanistan, responsible for the security of the Indian Embassy in Kabul and Consulates at Kandahar and Jalalabad, marking a landmark overseas deployment for the Force.

He has held key command and staff appointments, contributing to operational planning, border management and inter-agency coordination.

Deswal has been a recipient of the Director General’s Commendation Roll, Insignia and Disc ten times. He belongs to Bahadurgarh district in Haryana.