Kharga Corps troops cycle through Himalayas to honour Operation Pawan martyrs

Troops of the Kharga Corps undertook an 18-day Ambala-Keylong-Jalandhar cycling expedition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Operation Pawan and pay tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Indian Army’s deployment in Sri Lanka.

The 1,200-km expedition was flagged off by Lt Gen Manish Luthra, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps. Traversing three states and negotiating several Himalayan passes at altitudes of up to 11,000 feet, the expedition showcased the troops’ grit, endurance and determination.

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Beyond the physical challenge, the team interacted with students and NCC cadets at 16 schools across 14 locations, inspiring young people to join the Armed Forces and strengthening ties with veterans and local communities, the Western Command said on Saturday.

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Operation Pawan was a military campaign conducted by the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka from October 1987 to March 1990 to wrest control of the Jaffna Peninsula from militant groups, particularly the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The operation was undertaken under the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord signed in July 1987 by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sri Lankan President JR Jayewardene to end the ethnic civil war.

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The IPKF was initially deployed to oversee the disarmament of militant groups. However, after the LTTE refused to surrender its weapons and attacked Indian troops, the mission shifted from peacekeeping to a full-scale counter-insurgency operation. The ensuing fierce fighting provided the Indian Army with important operational lessons.

At the peak of its deployment, the IPKF comprised more than one lakh troops, supported by armoured units, special forces, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

While the operation achieved several tactical objectives, it came at a heavy cost, with more than 1,100 Indian soldiers losing their lives and many others being wounded.

Several Indian personnel were also decorated for gallantry during the Sri Lankan campaign, including Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran of the Mahar Regiment, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.