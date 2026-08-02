Led by women boxers, Indian Army pugilists dominate at Commonwealth Games

Led by women boxers, Indian Army pugilists dominated at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, with all four women competitors clinching gold medals in their respective categories.

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“A total of 11 Indian Army boxers represented the nation — each fought like a warrior, and 8 returned home with medals. The final medal tally stands at six gold and two silver — an extraordinary achievement reflecting unmatched dedication, discipline, and fighting spirit,” the Indian Army said on Sunday.

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The gold-winning women soldiers are Naib Subedar Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Naib Subedar Preeti Panwar (54kg), Havildar Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Havildar Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg).

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“A remarkable display of courage, skill, and dominance on the global stage,” the Army said. All four are from the Corps of Military Police and joined the Indian Army as sportspersons after recruitment into the rank and file was opened for women under the Agnipath scheme.

The two male Army boxers to win gold were Havildar Sachin Siwach of the Mahaar Regiment in the 55kg category and Havildar Ankush Pangal of the Grenadiers in the 80kg category.

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Besides boxing, Army athletes in other disciplines also contributed to India's campaign, winning several medals, including some of the country's firsts at the Commonwealth Games.

A para-athlete, Soman Rana of the Gorkha Rifles, won India’s first gold medal in the para men’s shotput F57. A former national-level boxer now with the Army Paralympics Node, he had lost a leg in a 2006 landmine blast while on duty.

Havildar Harsh Singh from the Army Judo None, became the first Indian male judoka to clinch the gold in the Men’s 60 kg Judo with a commanding 10-0 victory over Australian Olympian Joshua Katz.

Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh of the Grenadiers Regiment, a national record holder, won silver in the men's 10,000m — India's first-ever medal in the event at the Commonwealth Games — and a bronze in the men's 5,000m.

Naib Subedar Sarvesh Anil Kushare of the Regiment of Artillery bagged India's first Commonwealth Games silver in the men's high jump, while Havildar Valluri Ajaya Babu, a weightlifter from the Southern Command, set a new Games snatch record of 149kg.

Many sportspersons, including women, from the Indian Armed Forces have excelled at national and international events. The Army trains selected athletes at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) under its Mission Olympics programme in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India.

Disciplines such as shooting, archery, wrestling, rowing, fencing and weightlifting have been identified for them. The Army Sports Institute in Pune, established in July 2001, is a premier multi-disciplinary training centre that identifies and nurtures sporting talent within the Armed Forces while also recruiting promising sportspersons from across the country.