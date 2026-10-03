Lessons from Op Sindoor need to be factored in before theatre commands decision: IAF chief

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday cautioned that the lessons from ‘Operation Sindoor’ need to be factored in before a final decision is made on the pending military reform to carve out geographically defined theatre commands.

The IAF Chief was addressing the annual press conference ahead of Air Force Day (October 8). Answering a question on the formation of theatre commands, he said: “We have a new situation which we saw after Operation Sindoor… So, my only point is that we should look at all those and then take a decision.”

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He referred to his scheduled retirement on October 31 and said that a new incumbent would be taking over, adding, “We will have fresh minds looking at it.”

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On the proposed theatre commands, he added: “Maybe (we need) a slightly better option on what kind of organisation we need to make, in what sequence it should be made.” He also said there were issues over whether the theatre commands should be created in one go or introduced incrementally.

Theatre commands are military formations with geographically defined areas of operation, headed by a military commander who exercises control over war-fighting assets, including aircraft, helicopters, guns, tanks, equipment and manpower.

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A few weeks ago, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, while speaking at an event, had clarified that the IAF was ‘not against’ carving out geographically defined operational joint commands for the armed forces. He, however, cautioned against implementing something that is ‘pre-baked’ and ‘picked up’ from another country’s model.

Earlier this year, former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, before demitting office in May, submitted a collective proposal on behalf of the armed forces to carve out such ‘joint commands’, referred to by the military as ‘theatre commands’.

In August this year, the IAF Chief had batted for a graded, step-wise approach to avoid disruption of operations. Such a transition, he said, would ensure minimal disruption. He had cautioned against adopting imported military models, saying: “Air Force has been insisting to let us look at it objectively. Look at what is it that is ailing us; we need to fix what is not right with us. And not have something that is pre-baked, picked up from somewhere and used.”

The IAF headquarters has a ‘composite team’ looking at the matter of setting up theatre commands.

The proposed theatre commands comprise three distinct entities: the Western Theatre Command, focused on Pakistan, which is expected to be headed by an IAF officer; the Northern Theatre Command, focused on China, which is expected to be headed by an Army officer; and the Maritime Theatre Command, which is expected to be headed by a Navy officer.