Lifetime rail travel facility for Sena, Nau Sena, Vayu Sena Medal gallantry awardees

The Ministry of Defence has approved lifetime train travel facilities for recipients of the Sena Medal, Nau Sena Medal and Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry across Indian Railways in First Class, Second AC and AC Chair Car.

The facility has also been extended to their spouses, widows or widowers until remarriage, and parents of unmarried posthumous awardees.

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A convenient and paperless digital process has been instituted to implement the government sanction. Eligible beneficiaries can register online through the Indian Railway Concession Card Portal (IRCCP), the Army said on Wednesday.

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Following authentication, e-passes will be generated online. Ticket booking through the IRCTC web portal will commence from November 1, 2026.

The Sena Medal, Nau Sena Medal and Vayu Sena Medal have two categories—gallantry and devotion to duty. Only recipients of the medals for gallantry are eligible for the travel facility.

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Earlier, such travel facilities were extended only to recipients of the Chakra series of awards—the Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra for wartime gallantry, and their peacetime equivalents, the Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.

The Sena Medal, Nau Sena Medal and Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry rank fourth in the order of precedence after the Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.

The Central Government extends several facilities to gallantry awardees, including monetary benefits, air and rail travel concessions and reservation for their wards in academic institutions. State governments also provide various benefits under their respective policies.