Lt Gen Mohit Seth is new GOC of White Knight Corps; Lt Gen Virk takes charge at Army HQ

Lieutenant General Mohit Seth assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps at Nagrota on Thursday. He took over from Lieutenant General PK Mishra, who has moved to a staff appointment.

Before assuming his current appointment, Lieutenant General Seth, an Infantry officer, served as the Commandant of the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) in Bhutan.

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On assuming command, the new Corps Commander exhorted all ranks to uphold the highest standards of operational readiness, professional excellence and team spirit while continuing to foster peace, security and stability in the region, according to a statement issued by the Army.

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An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Kharakvasla, and the National Defence College, New Delhi, Lieutenant General Seth was commissioned into the Third Battalion of the Madras Regiment in 1991.

Earlier, he commanded Counter-Insurgency Force Kilo, the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) formation responsible for counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir. As GOC of the White Knight Corps, he will be responsible for the area south of the Pir Panjal, covering the Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch sectors, and will oversee counter-terrorism operations by the RR’s Delta Force and Romeo Force in these areas.

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The Corps was raised on June 1, 1972, and its first General Officer Commanding was Lieutenant General JFR Jacob, who was Chief of Staff of the Eastern Command during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation Campaign and subsequently served as GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, from August 1974 to July 1978. He later served as the Governor of Punjab from November 1999 to May 2003.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Shamsher Singh Virk assumed the appointment of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance) at Army Headquarters on Thursday. On August 31, he handed over the reins of the Chetak Corps in Bathinda to Vikrant Suresh Deshpande. Both are Infantry officers.