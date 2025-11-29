DT
Home / Tribune Defence / Mi-17 helicopters in action: India, UK troops hone airborne warfare skills

Mi-17 helicopters in action: India, UK troops hone airborne warfare skills

This is the eighth edition of the exercise that is being conducted at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in north-western Rajasthan

Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:57 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
A Mi-17 helicopter during night operations as part of Exercise Ajey Warrior.  
As part of the joint military exercise, Ajeya Warrior-25, with the United Kingdom, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army practiced special helicopter-borne missions in the deserts of Rajasthan to hone skills in airborne warfare, particularly in the employment of combat assets in counter-terrorist operations.

“Wings and warriors in sync — strength beyond borders. Synergy in motion — the Indian Air Force and Army join hands with UK counterparts for the integrated day and night Special Heliborne Operations in the desert of Rajasthan further strengthening the defence cooperation” the Western Air Command posted on his X-handle on Saturday.

This is the eighth edition of the exercise that is being conducted at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in north-western Rajasthan.  The 14-day drill is scheduled to end on November 30.

The exercise brings together 240 personnel with equal representation from the Indian Army and the British Army. The Indian Army is being represented by troops of the Sikh Regiment, according to information shared by the Ministry of Defence.

Conducted under a United Nations mandate, the exercise focuses on counter-terrorism operations in a semi-urban environment. Training events include joint mission planning at the Brigade level, integrated tactical drills, simulation-based real life scenarios and company-level field training exercises replicating real-life counter-terror contingencies.

The participating contingents executed a series of demanding activities, including live firing, reflex shooting, rocket launcher firing, sniper and machine-gun drills. Joint sessions on neutralising IEDs, validating tactics, techniques and procedures, and incorporating case studies on contemporary operational challenges were also part of the exercise.

Specialised urban and semi-urban combat drills such as house and room intervention, convoy protection and road opening patrols were also practiced along with slithering and small-team heli-borne operations from Dhruv and Mi-17 helicopters to refine troop insertion and extraction skills for counter-terror operations.

The exercise, being held biennially since 2011, also aims to share best practices, enhance tactical proficiency and develop coordinated responses for managing complex operations in challenging environments.

Besides Ajey Warrior, which is army-specific, India and the UK regularly conduct other bilateral drills. Exercise Konkan focuses on maritime cooperation, including anti-submarine warfare, air defence and surface warfare to secure sea lanes of communication, while Exercise Indradhanush involves the air forces for tactical air combat skills, mission planning and interoperability.

