In the backdrop of Russia making a pitch for the manufacture of the Su-57 fifth generation fighter in India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the MiG-21 fighter, which finally retired today, was not just an aircraft but a shining example of the deep relations between India and Russia.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Chandigarh Air Force Station to mark the culmination of operational flying by the MiG-21 after serving for 62 years, the defence minister said that the aircraft was a mighty machine, national pride and defence shield that shaped the nation’s confidence and inspired generations of air warriors.

"For a long time, the MiG-21 has been a witness to many brave missions and its contribution has not been limited to one event or a war," he said, adding that it played vital roles in roles in the 1971 India- Pakistan war, the Kargil conflict in 1999 as well as the Balakot air strikes in 2019. “In its history, there have been many occasions when the MiG-21 proved its decisive capability,” he added.

"When we are today bidding adieu to the MiG-21 from its operational journey, I feel that we are giving a send-off to a chapter which will be written in golden letters in military aviation history," he said. “The history of military aviation is incredible and the MiG-21 aircraft added many proud moments to it,” he added.

Stating that there has not been any fighter jet in the history of military aviation which was made in such a big number, the defence minister said that over 11,500 MiG-21 aircraft were made and of them, 850 fighter jets were inducted in the Indian Air Force. "This number is the testimony of this aircraft's popularity, credibility and multi-dimensional capability,” he said".

“Whenever there have been historic missions, the MiG-21 enhanced the honour of the Tricolour every time. Therefore, this event also marks a farewell of the collective memories of our national pride and of a journey in which the story of courage, sacrifice and excellence has been written,” Rajnath said.

The MiG-21 were inducted into the IAF at Chandigarh in 1963, with No.28 Squadron, the First Supersonics, then commanded by Wg Cdr Dilbagh Singh who later rose to become Chief of the Air Staff.

The last operational sortie today was by the present Air Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, with the call sign Badal-3, who was joined in the final flypast by pilots of No.23 Squadron, the Panthers, the last unit operating the MiG-21.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Navy Staff, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, several former Air Chief, including Air Chief Marshals AY Tipniis, S Krishnaswamy, SP Tyagi and BS Dhanoa, as well as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station, were among a large number of serving and retired officers to be present. Gp Capt Shukla has been a MiG-21 pilot and flown various variants of the fighter before converting to other aircraft.

The MiG-21 was the first supersonic fighter inducted into the IAF, and over 870 were procured, with many being manufactured locally by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. They formed the backbone of the IAF combat fleet for decades and played critical roles in the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Balakot airstrike. The MiG-21s are being replaced by the indigenous Tejas.