Military Literature Festival: Emerging battlefield above the Earth

The character of warfare has undergone profound transformation. What began with the development of ballistic missiles during the World War II evolved through the Cold War's satellite reconnaissance race and has now entered an era in which space itself has become a contested military domain. Satellites have progressed from being mere "eyes in the sky" to becoming critical instruments of military power and increasingly, potential weapons.

Military operations across the globe depend upon satellites for communications, navigation, intelligence gathering, surveillance, missile warning and precision targeting. The United States and China have recognised this reality by establishing independent space forces. India, France and Russia have created dedicated space commands within their broader defence structures - though the demands of future warfare may ultimately require them to establish independent space forces.

Modern space warfare rests upon several interconnected capabilities. Surveillance satellites constantly monitor military activity around the globe, tracking troop movements, missile launches, naval deployments, electronic emissions and thermal signatures. Electronic warfare systems seek to disrupt these space-enabled networks through jamming, spoofing and interference, degrading an adversary's communications and navigation systems. Cyber operations target the digital infrastructure supporting satellites, including ground stations, command networks and data links. Space-based sensors provide missile warning, intelligence collection and radar imaging under all weather conditions, while anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities seek to deny an opponent access to crucial orbital assets through kinetic and non-kinetic means.

The 2026 Iran War provided a vivid demonstration of how dependent modern warfare has become on space systems. Virtually every significant American military capability employed during the conflict relied on satellite support. GPS-guided weapons delivered precision strikes, satellite communications enabled global command and control, and reconnaissance and missile-warning satellites provided continuous intelligence and early detection of Iranian missile and drone launches.

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Iran, unable to match American capabilities symmetrically, adopted an asymmetric approach aimed at weakening US space-enabled advantages. With support from Russia and China, Tehran attempted to disrupt satellite-dependent operations through electronic warfare, cyber activities and alternative navigation networks. Russian assistance included advanced electronic warfare systems and satellite imagery support, while China provided access to encrypted navigation services as an alternative to GPS. Through these measures, Iran sought to reduce American technological superiority without matching it platform for platform.

One of the defining features of the conflict was the role of orbital surveillance. Infrared, radar and signals intelligence satellites continuously observed military activity across the theatre. Unlike previous wars, the conflict unfolded under the constant gaze of both military and commercial satellite constellations. Even as American forces conducted strikes on Iranian infrastructure and missile sites, Chinese commercial satellites continued to image US naval formations and air bases. The emergence of commercial space operators has created an unprecedented level of battlefield transparency, making it increasingly difficult for military forces to conceal their activities.

Electronic warfare became a central element of the contest. Iran employed Russian-origin systems to interfere with GPS signals and satellite communications, seeking to disrupt navigation and targeting processes. Reports indicated that GPS interference around the Strait of Hormuz affected commercial shipping, demonstrating the wider economic consequences of space-enabled electronic warfare. The contest highlighted how modern military operations can be disrupted without directly destroying satellites.

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Cyber operations formed another vital front. American cyber forces targeted Iranian command-and-control networks in an effort to degrade targeting and communications. Iranian cyber units responded by attempting intrusions into satellite-linked networks and communication systems. The conflict demonstrated that the vulnerability of space systems often lies not in orbit, but in the digital networks and ground facilities that sustain them.

Space Domain Awareness

is imperative

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Space-based sensors proved indispensable throughout the war. Infrared satellites detected missile launches within seconds, while signals intelligence and synthetic aperture radar satellites tracked electronic emissions, mobile launchers and air defence systems regardless of weather conditions. These systems provided persistent situational awareness and significantly enhanced missile defence reactions.

Notably, the conflict did not witness dramatic kinetic anti-satellite engagements. Instead, counter-space operations relied on electronic attacks, cyber intrusions and strikes against supporting infrastructure. This reflects a broader trend in military doctrine, where nations increasingly seek to disable or degrade satellite capabilities without generating the political and environmental consequences associated with destroying satellites in orbit.

The growing importance of anti-satellite capabilities has nevertheless been demonstrated by several major powers. US, China and India have conducted successful kinetic ASAT tests, while Russia has developed both kinetic and non-kinetic counter-space systems. Together, these capabilities signal that future conflicts may involve direct contests for control of the space domain.

The Iran War yielded several important lessons. First, space operations now begin before conventional combat starts, making space domain awareness an essential prerequisite for military success. Second, precision warfare is impossible without satellite support. Third, commercial satellite operators have become integral participants in modern conflicts, providing imagery and communications that can influence military outcomes. Fourth, electronic and cyber warfare against space systems is a continuous struggle rather than a one-time event. Fifth, missile-warning satellites remain among the most valuable defensive assets in any missile-intensive theatre.

Perhaps the most significant lesson was the role played by external powers. Russia and China never entered the conflict directly, yet their provision of imagery, navigation support, electronic warfare capabilities and cyber assistance enabled Iran to sustain military operations against a technologically superior adversary. The war illustrated how space support allows nations to influence conflicts without overt intervention.

The ultimate conclusion is clear - Space is no longer merely a support domain. It has become a battlefield in its own right. Future wars will not simply be fought on land, at sea, or in the air. They will also be contested in orbit, where satellites provide the intelligence, communications, navigation and surveillance that underpin military power. In the twenty-first century, dominance in space may well determine victory on Earth.

Way ahead for India

India needs a larger and more resilient constellation of military satellites for communications, reconnaissance, navigation, electronic intelligence and missile warning. Reliance on a few high-value satellites creates vulnerabilities. Distributed constellations in low earth orbit (LEO) would ensure survivability during conflict. A resilient LEO constellation is the call of the day.

A critical gap remains in space-based early warning systems. Dedicated infrared satellites capable of detecting ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missile launches within seconds are essential for national missile defence and strategic deterrence.

Equally important is Space Domain Awareness. India must continuously monitor activities in orbit through ground sensors, tracking radars, optical telescopes and surveillance satellites to detect hostile actions against its assets.

The Iran conflict also demonstrated that satellites are more likely to be disabled through electronic warfare and cyber attacks than by direct destruction. Consequently, Indian space systems must incorporate anti-jamming technologies, encrypted communications, cyber-hardened networks and protected ground stations.

Having demonstrated kinetic ASAT capability through Mission Shakti, India should now focus on non-kinetic counter-space capabilities such as electronic attack, cyber operations, directed energy systems, and satellite protection measures.

The private sector must become a key partner. Commercial imaging, communications, launch services and data analytics can significantly enhance military resilience and reduce dependence on government-owned systems alone.

Finally, India should deepen cooperation with friendly nations to access shared surveillance, navigation and space-tracking networks - we have already seen that strategic allies can multiply space power without firing a single shot.