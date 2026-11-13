Military Literature Festival: Geopolitical spillover marks war in West Asia

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has a deep-rooted history of existential differences between the principal protagonists. Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and developments leading to the US-led strike on Iran in June 2025, the escalation reached a peak when US and Israel launched combined airstrikes on Iran that began on February 28, 2026, targeting Iran’s military infrastructure, nuclear assets, and leadership.

The June 2026 ceasefire and memorandum of understanding (mediated through Pakistan) temporarily curbed full-scale ground/air combat, though low-level strikes and maritime incidents persist. In November 2026, reports emerged that Iran transmitted a conditional proposal through Qatar featuring seven demands, including ending the naval blockade and ‘US acts of aggression’as the US weighs potential renewed military campaigns during the post-election period.

Elevated Geopolitical Instability

The US midterm elections have evinced more interparty and intraparty stress than usual. Europe is plagued by widespread protests that have turned violent. The Middle East, a region where a degree of tension is the norm, is experiencing regular tensions between Sunnis and Shiites, while the Gulf states’ level of stress has soared due to the war in Iran. The conflict has spilled into parts of Africa, particularly around the Horn of Africa, and virtually every other region of the world because of its impact on trade and energy. Last but not the least, there is still a war on in Ukraine that has wrecked Russia’s economy and inflicted damage on both sides.

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The US disengagement from Europe, and the difficulty of European nations to fill the gap has forced Europe to reconsider its present and future, which has ultimately led to destabilisation. In the Middle East, the US stance has forced the Mecca accord into existence and triggered a war that has hurt the economies of virtually every country on earth, including Israel.

The geopolitical situation between the ongoing Iran war and Europe is marked by severe security spillovers, direct Iranian threats against European soil, economic strain and a growing internal divide over transatlantic alignment. Direct threats to Europe include missile warnings by Iranian military commanders and parliamentarians, who have threatened to target European countries, specifically Italy and Germany, if the US uses bases on their territories to launch strikes against Iran.

Nations like Germany have backed US/allied positions, but countries like Spain have sharply criticised the military intervention as illegal under international law, prompting diplomatic and trade retaliation threats from US President Donald Trump. There are geographically different concerns as Eastern and Northern European states remain hyper-focused on Russian deterrence and Ukraine, whereas Southern and Mediterranean European nations prioritise energy security, maritime stability and migration fallout from the Middle East.

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GCC countries and Regional Security Gulf countries have stepped up diplomacy with Iran in a bid to de-escalate tensions across the Middle East amid fears of renewed US strikes and the intensifying hostilities between Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. The three nations that signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August - Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye - and diplomats from Qatar met in October 2026 with high-ranking Iranian officials to mark the first high-level contact between Iran and the Mecca mutual defence pact nations since the US-Israel war on Iran began.

Iran has long advocated for a regional security architecture that would reduce or eliminate US military presence. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, however, remain deeply integrated into the US security system. The recent war has certainly raised questions about the reliability of American security guarantees, but this has encouraged these countries to diversify security partnerships rather than fundamentally redefine strategic alignments.

China, Russia and Iran

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China’s involvement is based on economy and oil. China remains Iran's largest trading partner and buys roughly 80% to 90% of Iran’s exported crude oil, often at steep ,which acts as the primary financial engine for the Iranian regime. China has stepped up military-technical cooperation, including a reported deal to supply Iran with 300 to 400 man-portable air-defense systems valued at $60–$70 million to defend against low-flying aircraft and drones. Strategic and diplomatic cover from Beijing provides consistent political backing in international forums, urging ceasefires while seeking to safeguard its Belt and Road Initiative investments and regional stability in the Strait of Hormuz.

Russian involvement has largely been in four domains - intelligence and targeting by providing Iran with real-time satellite imagery and tracking data regarding the movement and positions of US warships, aircraft and bases in the Middle East, aiding retaliatory operations, with Moscow helping Iran restock and upgrade drone inventories on a reciprocal exchange as Iran previously supplied Shahed/Geran drones for use in Ukraine, planning and forward-moving weaponry and air defence deals, including supplying 90 helicopter-mounted missile launchers and Verba shoulder-fired air defence systems, and coordinating diplomatic pushback alongside China at the United Nations Security Council to condemn US-Israeli operations.

Energy Security under Threat

The ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States is no longer best understood as a conventional regional war. While military exchanges like airstrikes, missile attacks and proxy engagements remain central, the conflict has moved into a deeper and more consequential domain - the weaponisation of energy systems, maritime chokepoints and global economic infrastructure.

The conflict now operates simultaneously across multiple layers. Conventional military strikes continue, targeting missile systems, command structures and logistics networks. In addition, battlefield dynamics are increasingly intertwined with a second layer - the deliberate disruption of energy infrastructure and maritime flows. A third layer then amplifies these effects globally, as shocks to oil and gas supply cascade through inflation, trade and financial systems. It is the interaction between these layers, not any single dimension, that defines the current phase of the war.

Hormuz: Chokepoint to

Coercive Regime

Facing overwhelming conventional military asymmetry, Tehran relies on its strongest advantage - geography. Positioned along the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, Iran does not need to achieve naval dominance to assert influence. Instead, it has pursued a strategy of denial and risk creation by raising the cost and uncertainty of maritime transit to levels that disrupt normal commercial activity. Hormuz is increasingly functioning as a coercive and selective transit regime. Iran has signalled that ships not linked to enemy states’ may continue to pass, while vessels associated with the US, Israel or their partners face heightened risk or exclusion. Under these threats, insurance and operational costs have surged dramatically. This is not a conventional blockade, but a hybrid form of maritime control where ambiguity and risk are deployed as instruments of economic coercion.

The conflict has expanded beyond shipping into energy infrastructure itself. The attack on Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial complex suggest that the damage could eliminate about 17 per cent of Qatar’s LNG production capacity for several years. Qatar is a cornerstone of global LNG supply, with much of its output destined for Asian markets. The disruption, therefore, affects not only prices but also the physical availability of gas. On the physical side, damaged infrastructure, reduced tanker traffic and rerouted shipments are tightening supply. On the financial side, rising insurance costs, precautionary stockpiling and escalating uncertainty are amplifying market volatility. Higher energy costs are driving up fertiliser prices and sparking concerns about global food security. Shipping disruptions and insurance spikes are complicating trade flows.

No single party to the conflict is aiming for the total breakdown of the global energy system. Instead, they are involved in coercive escalation. Iran is exploiting chokepoints and interdependence to impose systemic costs. Israel is focused on degrading Iran’s military-industrial capabilities. The US is attempting to preserve freedom of navigation and stabilise markets while avoiding uncontrolled escalation. This establishes a fragile equilibrium. All sides are applying pressure, but none fully controls the outcomes. Any incremental move risks amplifying interdependent effects that reach well beyond the immediate conflict zone.