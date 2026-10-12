Navy commissions third Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare vessel

The Indian Navy has commissioned another next-generation warship capable of detecting and engaging enemy submarines in shallow waters, strengthening its coastal defence and underwater surveillance capabilities.

Named INS Mangrol, the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) was commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, the Western Navy Commander, presided over the ceremony.

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INS Mangrol is the third indigenously designed and built Mahe-class ASW-SWC constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a public sector company. The Navy is inducting 16 such vessels under a contract worth nearly Rs 13,000 crore, with Cochin Shipyard Limited and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, tasked with building eight ships each.

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Designed for operations in coastal and shallow waters, INS Mangrol is equipped to undertake anti-submarine warfare, underwater surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations (LIMO) and mine warfare-related tasks.

Its primary role is to detect, track and engage enemy submarines, particularly in coastal and shallow-water regions. The vessel is equipped with advanced underwater sensors, including the hull-mounted Abhay sonar, an underwater acoustic communication system and low-frequency sonar, enabling comprehensive underwater surveillance.

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To neutralise underwater threats, the ship carries a state-of-the-art weapons suite comprising lightweight torpedoes, rockets and anti-torpedo decoys. It also has advanced mine-laying capabilities. Powered by three diesel engine-driven waterjet propulsion units, the vessel offers high manoeuvrability and rapid response.

According to the Navy, INS Mangrol reflects India's growing capabilities in warship design, construction and systems integration. With more than 80 per cent indigenous content, the vessel underscores the country's commitment to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. It also highlights the contribution of domestic defence industries and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to strengthening indigenous naval capabilities.

Addressing the commissioning ceremony, Vice-Admiral Vatsayan highlighted the importance of indigenous warships in enhancing India's maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities amid an evolving maritime security environment. He also emphasised the growing strength of the domestic shipbuilding industry and the Navy's commitment to technological advancement, operational preparedness and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

INS Mangrol derives its name from the coastal town of Mangrol, a prominent fishing harbour in Gujarat's Junagadh district.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by senior defence officers, representatives of the Ministry of Defence, CSL and industry partners.