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Home / Tribune Defence / NCC cadets win 27 medals at All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship

NCC cadets win 27 medals at All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship

Tally includes 13 gold, six silver and eight bronze; 48 cadets achieve MQS for National Championship

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:39 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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NCC cadets after winning medals at the 35th All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship in Mohali on Wednesday. Image credit: PIB
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NCC cadets won 27 medals across various disciplines at the 35th All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship (AIGVMSC)-2026, held in Mohali from September 12 to 22. The tally included 13 gold, six silver and eight bronze medals.

As many as 62 cadets from NCC Directorates across the country participated in the event, with 48 cadets, including 24 girls, successfully achieving the Minimum Qualifying Score (MQS) for the National Championship, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

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The AIGVMSC is a major pre-national-level shooting competition held annually under the aegis of the National Rifle Association of India. Its primary purpose is to allow shooters to achieve the MQS required to participate in higher-level national tournaments.

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The cadets won four gold, one silver and four bronze in the Peep Sight Prone event; three gold, two silver and one bronze in Open Sight Prone; three gold, one silver and two bronze in Open Sight 3-Position; three gold in Air Rifle; and two silver and a bronze in Peep Sight 3-Position.

With five medals each, the Uttar Pradesh Directorate and the Karnataka and Goa Directorate were the top NCC performers at the event, followed by the Maharashtra Directorate, Delhi Directorate and Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate.

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Cadets who won gold medals, including those who won in multiple events, included Devang Sharma, Tanu and Mohit (all three from Uttar Pradesh), Yogaraj Ramagonatti and Gowri S (both from Karnataka), Mayuresh Santosh Pawar (Maharashtra), Shivcharan Kaur (Punjab) and Kunami Hansda (West Bengal).

“The results reaffirm the high standards of marksmanship training imparted under the National Cadet Corps and the dedication of the cadets, coaches and supporting staff. These achievements not only bring pride to the respective Directorates but also strengthen NCC’s contribution to the national shooting sports ecosystem,” an official statement said.

Shooting is a key component of NCC activity, and cadets trained by Armed Forces personnel regularly participate in various events at the state, national and international levels, where they have bagged several prizes. Former NCC cadets have also made a mark in the international arena.

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