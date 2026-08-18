NCC girls embark on 250-km high-altitude trek across Himachal and Ladakh

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is organising the All India Girls High Altitude Long Trek ‘Aparajita – Parang La 2026’ in the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh, with selected cadets from across the country participating in the expedition.

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The trek will traverse the Parang La Pass at an altitude of 18,300 feet, connecting Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley with the Changthang region of Ladakh. It is regarded as one of the country’s most challenging high-altitude trekking routes.

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The expedition is being led by three women officers representing the three services. The team comprises 28 girl cadets, with an average age of 19 years. The youngest participant is 16-and-a-half years old.

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Accompanied by officers, medical staff, instructors and support personnel, the team will undertake the approximately 250-km trek over 30 days through some of the most remote and challenging terrain in the Himalayas.

The route will cover Kibber, Dumla, Thaltak, Bongrojen, Parang La Pass, Dak Karzong, Norbu Sumdo, Kiangdom and Korzok, traversing high-altitude deserts, glaciers, snowfields and river valleys.

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Flagging off the expedition in New Delhi today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the participation of young girls in such a challenging high-altitude expedition was a powerful testament to the courage, determination and growing capabilities of women in the country.

Extending his best wishes for a safe and successful trek, Rajnath said such expeditions played an important role in developing leadership qualities, mental resilience, discipline and self-confidence among the youth.

He added that the trek would be a life lesson in resilience, confidence and self-discovery, leaving the participants with not only memorable experiences but also a deeper understanding of their own inner strength.

The expedition is being conducted in two phases. A preparatory and acclimatisation trek was undertaken in the Bhaba-Pin Valley sector, following which the final team was selected on merit.