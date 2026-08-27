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Home / Tribune Defence / New facility to overhaul 80 Army tanks annually to come up at Jabalpur

New facility to overhaul 80 Army tanks annually to come up at Jabalpur

Rs 472-crore project to augment existing capacity at Avadi, bridge annual overhaul gap and boost operational readiness

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:54 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rs 472-crore project.
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A new facility for overhauling Army tanks will come up at the Ministry of Defence-owned Vehicle Factory in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, adding to the existing tank-overhaul capacity in the country.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rs 472-crore project, which is projected to have the capacity to overhaul 80 tanks annually and boost the Indian Army’s operational readiness.

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The facility will supplement the existing tank-overhaul capacity of the Heavy Vehicles Factory at Avadi, Tamil Nadu. The Army requires 230 tanks to be overhauled each year, while the Avadi facility currently has the capacity to overhaul 150 tanks. The new unit at Jabalpur will bridge this gap and help ensure that more tanks are overhauled annually and remain in war-fighting condition.

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The Army has nearly 4,000 Russian-origin T-72 and T-90 tanks in its fleet, besides a smaller number of indigenous Arjun tanks.

The new overhaul facility will also create opportunities for MSMEs to supply mechanical, electrical, electronic and hydraulic components, assemblies and subsystems.

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At the event, Singh described the project as a testament to India’s growing technological prowess and industrial capabilities. Speaking about the changing nature of warfare, he emphasised that while the nature of warfare was changing, the relevance of tanks had not diminished but evolved.

“There is a need to equip tanks with superior sensors and capabilities aligned with modern battlefield requirements,” he added.

“Modern warfare demands combined capabilities rather than dependence on a single platform,” the minister said. Tanks, infantry, artillery, drones, air power, surveillance and precision weapons together form an integrated combat system, a concept demonstrated by the Indian Army through its ‘Integrated Battle Group’.

The Vehicle Factory, Jabalpur, is under the Defence Public Sector Undertaking Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL).

What is tank overhaul?

Army tank overhaul refers to a comprehensive maintenance and refurbishment process in which a tank is inspected, repaired and restored to a fully operational condition. It is distinct from routine servicing or field repairs and involves much deeper maintenance.

Tank systems such as the engine, transmission, running gear, tracks, sprockets, gun and turret systems, electrical and electronic systems, and hull components are separated for individual inspection.

Each component is checked against technical specifications to determine wear, damage or degradation, including barrel wear, engine hours, armour integrity and suspension condition.

Worn or damaged components such as engines, gearboxes, tracks, optics and weapon systems are repaired, reconditioned or replaced with new or refurbished parts.

Overhauls can also be used to integrate upgrades, including improved fire-control systems, modern communication equipment, night-vision systems and engine upgrades.

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