It took the Army 16 years and two courts of inquiry (COI) to finalise a disciplinary a case against a Lieutenant Colonel who was charged for lapses in the construction of ammunition sheds, with the inordinate delay resulting in the officer suffering a heart ailment from stress and consequently inviting the Armed Forces Tribunal’s (AFT) ire over lack of evidence of any financial impropriety and intent to defraud.

Setting aside the Censure awarded to the officer, the Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Rajendra M and Lt Gen CP Mohanty, in its recent order, directed the Army to consider the officer for promotion with the same seniority as his original batch mates. If found fit, he shall be entitled to promotion to the rank of Colonel (Selection Grade) and if not, he shall be granted the rank of Colonel (Time Scale) with all consequential benefits as per law.

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“For a lapse which occurred 12 years ago, the applicant was made to suffer for a long period of time facing two court of inquiries which commenced in the year 2011 and 2017 and had culminated only with the punishment in 2021 and in the stress and strain made him suffer a heart attack. That being so, it's a case where the delay in conducting the proceedings by the respondents is unsustainable,” the Bench said.

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The officer as commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in 1995 and from August 2005 to November 2007, he was posted as the Garrison Engineer in Pune. Four years after he relinquished charge, a COI was instituted against him in July 2011 to investigate the 'Incorrect construction of ammunition sheds not conforming to drawings and specifications at Ammunition Depot, Dehu Road'. While the said COI was still pending, a second Court of Inquiry was convened in July 2013.

While the second COI was still under way, he was attached with Central Ordnance Depot Dehu Road in December 2014 for disciplinary action against him on the basis of first COI. However, the proposed action was dropped after certain clarifications were received by the Army HQ wherein it was indicated that the anomaly has occurred because of a calculation error and there was no culpability on the part of the officer.

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The second COI concluded in May 2015, which blamed him for making over payments, improper supervision and loss of stores. Accordingly, he was once again attached for disciplinary action with an ordnance depot.

According to court documents, the officer suffered a heart attack in June 2018 due to the stress and strain generated by multiple disciplinary inquiries against him. His medical category was downgraded, but he continued to remain attached for disciplinary action.

The second COI, after re-assembling and additional proceedings concluded in April 2019 and in December after opting to take administrative action instead of trial by a court martial, the Amy issued a show-cause notice containing multiple allegations of administrative lapses, which finally culminated into a censure in May 2021.

“We had contended that certain mandatory provisions of Army Rules and Army Regulations were violated in the convening and composition of the COI and the charges were time barred when the censure was issued,” Col Indra Sen Singh (retd), the officer’s counsel told The Tribune.

“Further, convening the COI several years after the officer being posted out, and the inordinate, unexplained delay in concluding the disciplinary / administrative action resulted in denial of reasonable opportunity of defence,” he added.

“Accordingly, having found the action of the respondents to be vitiated and unsustainable in law, in view of the inordinate delay which remains unexplained, we see no reason to go into various other issues raised before us as the issue of delay in taking action itself is sufficient enough to vitiate the entire action and quash it," the Bench ruled.

Observing that the case files kept shunting from one office to the other for various queries and action to be taken, the Bench said that the entire record indicates that for some reason or the other which are not justified or properly demonstrated by cogent reasons, the delay has occurred and the same has not been explained in its entirety.

The Bench also observed that the advice rendered by the Judge Advocate General’s Branch concluded that the accused officer did not have any malafide intent and the lapses were mainly due to limited resources and lack of effective command and control. As per law, ingredients for an offence are not made out as there is absence of moral turpitude.